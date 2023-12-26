Latest
Jan. 11, 11:45
In December, Ukrainian authorities said a Panama-flagged ship arriving to collect grain hit a Russian naval mine in the Black Sea, injuring two sailors.
Jan. 6, 11:18
Zelensky stresses importance of Ukraine's cooperation with Turkey for the region and geopolitics generally.
Jan. 6, 10:55
US top diplomat begins delicate round of talks with Turkey, Greece and Israel.
Jan. 3, 13:05
NATO member Turkey Preventing NATO partner UK from delivering minehunters to Ukraine.
Dec. 26, 2023
Sweden and Finland dropped decades of military non-alignment and sought to join the US-led defence organisation after Russia invaded Ukraine last year.
Dec. 18, 2023
Energy security and Sweden's NATO membership are expected to be on the agenda, with Hungary and Turkey being the only holdouts not having ratified the country's bid yet.
Dec. 6, 2023
A Turkish-owned arms manufacturer seems to be running a production line manufacturing badly-needed 122mm shells for Kyiv is running 24/7 according to a source.
Nov. 29, 2023
Impatient NATO members have piled pressure on Turkey at the meeting in Brussels, with France saying the credibility of the alliance was “at stake.”
Nov. 21, 2023
For a “simple” civil servant whose annual salary is only $140,000, Russia’s president owns a lot of lavish property and as many as a dozen luxury yachts – two more have just been found.
Nov. 15, 2023
Armenia’s snubbing of Moscow-led summits combined with Kazakhstan’s leader’s behavior during President Putin’s recent visit may indicate a fundamental change in the existing power dynamic.
Nov. 2, 2023
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry wants an official explanation from Ankara about the visit of representatives of the Russian occupation administration of Yalta to Turkey.
Oct. 29, 2023
Turkey's concerns about Russia's war against Ukraine eclipsed by Israeli-Hammas war as it celebrates its centenary.
Oct. 28, 2023
The Turkish leader accused Western powers of "shedding tears" over the death of civilians in Ukraine and turning a blind eye on the death of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.
Oct. 24, 2023
Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO members yet to ratify Sweden's membership request, which came after Stockholm dropped its long-standing policy of non-alignment last year.
Oct. 23, 2023
Azerbaijan said "up to 3,000" troops would take part in the tactical drills held in its capital, Baku.
Oct. 22, 2023
Ukrainian and Turkish leaders confer by phone to hardmonize approaches