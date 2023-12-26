Latest

Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania Sign Black Sea Demining Deal
War in Ukraine
Jan. 11, 11:45
Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania Sign Black Sea Demining Deal
In December, Ukrainian authorities said a Panama-flagged ship arriving to collect grain hit a Russian naval mine in the Black Sea, injuring two sailors.
By AFP
Zelensky Discusses Peace Formula, Bilateral Cooperation in Phone Call With Erdogan
Ukraine
Jan. 6, 11:18
Zelensky Discusses Peace Formula, Bilateral Cooperation in Phone Call With Erdogan
Zelensky stresses importance of Ukraine's cooperation with Turkey for the region and geopolitics generally.
By Kyiv Post
Blinken Tackles Gaza, NATO Expansion with Turkey's Erdogan
US
Jan. 6, 10:55
Blinken Tackles Gaza, NATO Expansion with Turkey's Erdogan
US top diplomat begins delicate round of talks with Turkey, Greece and Israel.
By AFP
Turkey Blocks UK Minehunter Ships Intended for Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Jan. 3, 13:05
Turkey Blocks UK Minehunter Ships Intended for Ukraine
NATO member Turkey Preventing NATO partner UK from delivering minehunters to Ukraine.
By Euractiv
Turkey's Parliament Resumes Debate on Sweden's NATO Bid
NATO
Dec. 26, 2023
Turkey's Parliament Resumes Debate on Sweden's NATO Bid
Sweden and Finland dropped decades of military non-alignment and sought to join the US-led defence organisation after Russia invaded Ukraine last year.
By AFP
Erdogan Visits Hungary in Bid to Deepen Bilateral Ties
Turkey
Dec. 18, 2023
Erdogan Visits Hungary in Bid to Deepen Bilateral Ties
Energy security and Sweden's NATO membership are expected to be on the agenda, with Hungary and Turkey being the only holdouts not having ratified the country's bid yet.
By AFP
New Source of Critical Artillery Ammo for Ukraine Spotted: Turkey or Azerbaijan?
NATO
Dec. 6, 2023
New Source of Critical Artillery Ammo for Ukraine Spotted: Turkey or Azerbaijan?
A Turkish-owned arms manufacturer seems to be running a production line manufacturing badly-needed 122mm shells for Kyiv is running 24/7 according to a source.
By Stefan Korshak
Sweden Says Turkey Promised NATO Approval ‘Within Weeks’
NATO
Nov. 29, 2023
Sweden Says Turkey Promised NATO Approval ‘Within Weeks’
Impatient NATO members have piled pressure on Turkey at the meeting in Brussels, with France saying the credibility of the alliance was “at stake.”
By AFP
Putin’s Ninth and Tenth Luxury Yachts Tracked Down in Istanbul
Putin
Nov. 21, 2023
Putin’s Ninth and Tenth Luxury Yachts Tracked Down in Istanbul
For a “simple” civil servant whose annual salary is only $140,000, Russia’s president owns a lot of lavish property and as many as a dozen luxury yachts – two more have just been found.
By Kyiv Post
Armenia and Kazakhstan Reveal Cracks in Russian-Led Regional Blocs
Kazakhstan
Nov. 15, 2023
ANALYSIS: Armenia and Kazakhstan Reveal Cracks in Russian-Led Regional Blocs
Armenia’s snubbing of Moscow-led summits combined with Kazakhstan’s leader’s behavior during President Putin’s recent visit may indicate a fundamental change in the existing power dynamic.
By Steve Brown
Ukraine Asks Turkey to Explain Visit With Russian Occupiers From Yalta
Ukraine
Nov. 2, 2023
Ukraine Asks Turkey to Explain Visit With Russian Occupiers From Yalta
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry wants an official explanation from Ankara about the visit of representatives of the Russian occupation administration of Yalta to Turkey.
By Kyiv Post
Turkey Celebrates Centenary Under Shadow of Gaza War
Turkey
Oct. 29, 2023
Turkey Celebrates Centenary Under Shadow of Gaza War
Turkey's concerns about Russia's war against Ukraine eclipsed by Israeli-Hammas war as it celebrates its centenary.
By AFP
Erdogan Calls West 'Main Culprit' Behind Gaza 'Massacre'
Turkey
Oct. 28, 2023
Erdogan Calls West 'Main Culprit' Behind Gaza 'Massacre'
The Turkish leader accused Western powers of "shedding tears" over the death of civilians in Ukraine and turning a blind eye on the death of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.
By AFP
Erdogan Submits Sweden's NATO Bid to Turkish Parliament
NATO
Oct. 24, 2023
Erdogan Submits Sweden's NATO Bid to Turkish Parliament
Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO members yet to ratify Sweden's membership request, which came after Stockholm dropped its long-standing policy of non-alignment last year.
By AFP
Azerbaijan Hosts Joint Drills with Turkey Near Armenia
Turkey
Oct. 23, 2023
Azerbaijan Hosts Joint Drills with Turkey Near Armenia
Azerbaijan said "up to 3,000" troops would take part in the tactical drills held in its capital, Baku.
By AFP
Zelensky, Erdogan Discuss Pressing Issues
Ukraine
Oct. 22, 2023
Zelensky, Erdogan Discuss Pressing Issues
Ukrainian and Turkish leaders confer by phone to hardmonize approaches
By Interfax-Ukraine