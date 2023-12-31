Latest

Ukraine Says 13 Million Tonnes Exported Through Black Sea Corridor
Ukraine
Dec. 31, 2023
The sea route is particularly important now because several land border crossings have been blocked in recent months by Polish truckers unhappy with Ukrainian competition.
By AFP
Ukraine Will Receive Warships to Ensure Safety in Black Sea's Grain Corridor, Zelensky Says
War in Ukraine
Nov. 25, 2023
Additionally, President Zelensky highlighted that the Odesa region will receive better protection through the deployment of additional air defense systems.
By Kyiv Post
Second Ukraine Wheat Shipment Reaches Turkey: Tracking Sites
Black Sea Grain Deal
Sep. 24, 2023
The Palau-flagged bulk carrier Aroyat left the port city of Chornomorsk on Friday.
By AFP
EXPLAINED: Why Ukraine Just Filed a Lawsuit Against One of Its Staunchest Allies
Ukraine
Sep. 19, 2023
An ongoing dispute over grain has grown into an ugly diplomatic spat between Ukraine and several of its neighboring EU countries, including Poland.
By Kyiv Post
First Cargo Ships Sail to Ukraine After Grain Deal Collapse
Odesa
Sep. 16, 2023
Two ships, the Resilient Africa and Aroyat, are en route to load nearly 20,000 tonnes of wheat for African and Asian countries.
By AFP
Russian Attack Hits Warehouses and Granaries at Reni Port in Odesa Region
Drones
Aug. 16, 2023
Despite an overnight attack by Russian drones, the first ship departed from the port of Odesa following Moscow’s termination of the Black Sea Grain Deal.
By Kyiv Post
EXPLAINED: Russia’s Act of Black Sea ‘Piracy’ and a Dodgy Helicopter Incident
War in Ukraine
Aug. 14, 2023
A video of the incident shows a Russian helicopter nearly crashing into a cargo ship before making another attempt to pick up a soldier.
By Kyiv Post
Russia Fires Warning Shots at Cargo Ship Headed for Ukrainian Port of Izmail
War in Ukraine
Aug. 13, 2023
With the Black Sea route effectively blocked, the formerly obscure Ukrainian ports of Izmail and Reni on the Danube River have become crucial for exports.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine Opens Corridors for Merchant Ships in the Black Sea
War in Ukraine
Aug. 10, 2023
Ukraine is establishing routes for civilian merchant vessels to and from Ukrainian ports, including Chornomorsk, Odesa, and Pivdenny, which Russia has tried to either destroy or blockade.
By Kyiv Post
West Must Keep 'Promises' on Ukraine Grain Deal: Erdogan
Ukraine
Aug. 9, 2023
Turkey was a key player in the now-collapsed deal that allowed for safe passage of Ukrainian grain shipments via the Black Sea.
By AFP
Putin’s Many Paradoxes and Russia’s Weaponization of Food
War in Ukraine
Aug. 5, 2023
As Russia’s aggressive acts unleash chaos and suffering amidst a desire to stay on top, there is an inherent madness as the serpent continues to bite its own tail.
By John R. Bryson
Russia Destroys 40,000 Tons of Grain, France Accuses Kremlin of Putting Global Food Security at Risk
War in Ukraine
Aug. 2, 2023
Since pulling out of the landmark Black Sea grain export deal in July, Russia has intensified attacks on facilities vital for Ukrainian grain shipments.
By Kyiv Post
Odesa Port Damaged After Yet Another Russian Drone Strike
Drones
Aug. 2, 2023
Russia has been pounding the coastal city for weeks, since Moscow withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Deal last month that allowed Kyiv's exports despite the war.
By Kyiv Post
Croatia and Ukraine Establish Grain Export Partnership
Ukraine
Aug. 1, 2023
Following Russia’s pullout from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Croatia has agreed to the use of its ports on the Danube River and Adriatic Sea to transport Ukrainian grain to international markets.
By Kyiv Post
The West Needs to Keep the Black Sea Open EXCLUSIVE
Russia
Aug. 1, 2023
The West must not negotiate with a terrorist state using food as a weapon. It needs to defend humanitarian shipping.
By Hans Petter Midttun
EXPLAINED: Why Russia’s Black Sea Blockade Bluster Looks Like a Bluff
War in Ukraine
Aug. 1, 2023
Three ships have been tracked safely making the journey to Ukrainian ports as NATO warplanes circled overhead. Despite a lot of threatening talk in recent weeks, the Kremlin took no action.
By Kyiv Post