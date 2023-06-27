could be interesting for you:

He made this announcement during a ceremony where he awarded epaulets to senior officers on Tuesday, June 27.

Oleksandr Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, has issued an order to bring the country’s army to full combat readiness. The mobilization follows the brief uprising of Yevgeny Pregozhin’s “Wagner” private military corporation (PMC) in Russia a few days ago, which Lukashenko apparently fears could happen in a march on Minsk.

Lukashenko had previously postponed his scheduled address for Monday evening.

“I have given all the necessary orders to ensure the army is fully prepared for combat,” stated the Belarusian dictator.

According to Lukashenko, the Belarusian opposition, taking advantage of the events in Russia, was already prepared to carry out an armed rebellion.

“Our fugitives, the opposition members, are in disarray. However, they have made a false start. They wish to demonstrate some form of progress to their handlers,” claimed Lukashenko.

“They even managed to release another statement outlining their plans. They have expressed their readiness to initiate an ‘armed rebellion.’ They will be held accountable,” he added.

On June 24, it was reported that the leader of the Belarusian regime had allegedly convinced Prigozhin, the head of the “Wagner” PMC, to halt their “Moscow campaign.”

Similar topics of Interest Ukraine Says Downed 14 Russian Drones Overnight Since intense attacks last winter, Kyiv has reinforced its air defence systems with weapons from its European and US allies, but says more is needed to protect vulnerable regions.

On June 26, the PMC leader broke his silence for the first time since his statement about returning the mercenaries to their field camps. Prigozhin praised Lukashenko for extending a helping hand to him.