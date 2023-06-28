The Ukrainian military has successfully reclaimed around 300 square kilometers of land as part of their ongoing summer campaign to liberate occupied territories, according to the British Defense Minister, Ben Wallace, during his speech in the British Parliament on Monday, June 26.

"As part of their summer campaign to reclaim illegally occupied territory, Ukraine has already recaptured approximately 300 square kilometers. That’s more territory than Russia seized in its whole winter offensive," the minister announced.

On June 26, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar confirmed  the liberation of Rivnopol village, located in the Volnova district of the Donetsk region, from Russian occupation. This marks the ninth settlement whose liberation has been officially confirmed by Ukraine's military leadership.

In addition to Rivnopol, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have also liberated Novodarivka, Levadne, Storozhove, Makarivka, Blagodatne, Lobkove, Neskuchne, and Pyatikhatki. The total area freed since the beginning of the offensive in the south is 130 square kilometers. 

Furthermore, the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced on Monday that Ukrainian defenders successfully eliminated the enemy's bridgehead on the western bank of the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas channel.

Additionally, the Defense Forces near Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk region have liberated several positions that had been under Russian occupation since 2014. This was also confirmed by British intelligence.

Why Western Sanctions Against Russia Are Failing to Stop the War in Ukraine

Despite sanctions, Russian oligarchs have increased their wealth. Is the Russian economy - the engine driving its war machine - worse than the rosy prognostics? And if not, what's the West's solution?
