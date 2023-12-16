Latest

Ukraine’s Allies and More Neutral Countries Held Secret Peace Talks Last Month
War in Ukraine
Jan. 10, 00:49
China's absence was seen as a handicap in any effective message emerging from the talks, because Beijing is seen as one of the only third parties with any perceived leverage with the Kremlin’s walls.
By Kyiv Post
Zelensky: Don't Delay With Using Frozen Russian Assets to Support Ukraine
Zelensky
Jan. 6, 12:38
Act now: Zelensky urges G7 to move on using frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
Italy Becomes Leader of G7 Reforms in Ukraine for 2024
G7
Jan. 4, 11:10
The ambassador of Italy takes his turn leading G7 Ambassadors for the Reforms in Ukraine Group, as Kyiv harnessed international support for future reconstruction and defense.
By Ugo Poletti
G7 States Seek Legal Route for Seizing Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine - FT
War in Ukraine
Dec. 16, 2023
Some officials suggest that channeling these assets towards Ukraine could support its defence efforts and facilitate reconstruction.
By Alisa Orlova
Bloomberg: Russian Monthly Oil Income Surpassed Pre-War Levels
G7
Dec. 7, 2023
Bloomberg’s report is another indicator that Western sanctions on Russian oil exports have not have worked as intended as revenues surpassed pre-war levels despite the G7 price cap.
By Leo Chiu
Greece Joins G7 Vilnius Declaration in Support of Ukraine
G7
Aug. 13, 2023
President Zelensky said on Saturday he was “grateful to Greece” and thanked the country’s prime minister “for his personal commitment to the Ukrainian-Greek partnership.”
By Kyiv Post
G7 Finance Chiefs to Discuss Ukraine Aid, Debt and Tax
G7
Jul. 16, 2023
Any discussion on Ukraine is awkward for host India, which has not condemned Russia's invasion, but is also part of the Quad grouping alongside Australia, the United States and Japan.
By AFP
Zelensky Wins New Diplomatic, Military Support from G7
Ukraine
May. 21, 2023
Zelensky’s surprise trip to Japan has been a major diplomatic coup, putting his country and Russia’s 15-month-long invasion firmly at the top of the agenda.
By AFP
Zelensky Seeks Diplomatic, Military Support in Hiroshima
Ukraine
May. 21, 2023
Zelensky carries his diplomatic counter-offensive to G7 summit in Hiroshima.
By AFP
India Will do 'Whatever we Can' on Ukraine Crisis: Modi
Ukraine
May. 20, 2023
At G7 summit in Japan, Zelensky meets with Indian in addition to Western leaders.
By AFP
Zelensky Arrives at G7 Summit in Japan as Ukraine Wins Access to F-16s
Ukraine
May. 20, 2023
Zelensky to meet US President Biden and other Western leaders during surprise appearance at G7 summit in Japan.
By AFP
G7 Finance Chiefs Boost Ukraine Aid, Move to Diversify Supply Chains
G7
May. 14, 2023
Support for Ukraine and the G7's relationship with China is expected to be high on the agenda at the May 19-21 summit, along with nuclear disarmament and action on climate change.
By AFP
G7 Top Diplomats Seek Unity on China After Macron Remarks, Reaffirm Support for Ukraine
G7
Apr. 17, 2023
G7 ministers project common stance on China-Taiwan tensions and enforcing sanctions against Russia.
By AFP
Taiwan and Ukraine Head Agenda for G7 Meeting in Japan
G7
Apr. 16, 2023
Ahead of the high-level meeting, Japan’s Prime Minister has warned that “Ukraine today could be East Asia tomorrow”.
By AFP
In Munich, G7 Reaffirms its Support for Ukraine and Reemphasizes Need for Tackling Corruption
G7
Feb. 19, 2023
G7 assures Ukraine of its unwavering support but stresses that conditionality is involved – the battle against corruption cannot be slackened.
By Kyiv Post
EU, G7, Australia Reach Deal on Price Caps for Russian Fuel
Europe
Feb. 4, 2023
The caps involve two price levels, $100 per barrel for more expensive fuel and $45 on lower-quality products.
By AFP