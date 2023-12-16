Latest
War in Ukraine
Jan. 10, 00:49
China's absence was seen as a handicap in any effective message emerging from the talks, because Beijing is seen as one of the only third parties with any perceived leverage with the Kremlin’s walls.
Zelensky
Jan. 6, 12:38
Act now: Zelensky urges G7 to move on using frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine.
G7
Jan. 4, 11:10
The ambassador of Italy takes his turn leading G7 Ambassadors for the Reforms in Ukraine Group, as Kyiv harnessed international support for future reconstruction and defense.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 16, 2023
Some officials suggest that channeling these assets towards Ukraine could support its defence efforts and facilitate reconstruction.
G7
Dec. 7, 2023
Bloomberg’s report is another indicator that Western sanctions on Russian oil exports have not have worked as intended as revenues surpassed pre-war levels despite the G7 price cap.
G7
Aug. 13, 2023
President Zelensky said on Saturday he was “grateful to Greece” and thanked the country’s prime minister “for his personal commitment to the Ukrainian-Greek partnership.”
G7
Jul. 16, 2023
Any discussion on Ukraine is awkward for host India, which has not condemned Russia's invasion, but is also part of the Quad grouping alongside Australia, the United States and Japan.
Ukraine
May. 21, 2023
Zelensky’s surprise trip to Japan has been a major diplomatic coup, putting his country and Russia’s 15-month-long invasion firmly at the top of the agenda.
Ukraine
May. 21, 2023
Zelensky carries his diplomatic counter-offensive to G7 summit in Hiroshima.
Ukraine
May. 20, 2023
At G7 summit in Japan, Zelensky meets with Indian in addition to Western leaders.
Ukraine
May. 20, 2023
Zelensky to meet US President Biden and other Western leaders during surprise appearance at G7 summit in Japan.
G7
May. 14, 2023
Support for Ukraine and the G7's relationship with China is expected to be high on the agenda at the May 19-21 summit, along with nuclear disarmament and action on climate change.
G7
Apr. 17, 2023
G7 ministers project common stance on China-Taiwan tensions and enforcing sanctions against Russia.
G7
Apr. 16, 2023
Ahead of the high-level meeting, Japan’s Prime Minister has warned that “Ukraine today could be East Asia tomorrow”.
G7
Feb. 19, 2023
G7 assures Ukraine of its unwavering support but stresses that conditionality is involved – the battle against corruption cannot be slackened.
Europe
Feb. 4, 2023
The caps involve two price levels, $100 per barrel for more expensive fuel and $45 on lower-quality products.