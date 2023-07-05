The commander of the Terra Intelligence Unit, Mykola Volokhov, speaking on the televised “Telethon” on July 5 suggested that if the levels of success being achieved by Ukrainian Defense Forces fighting in the Bakhmut area are maintained, the city of Bakhmut will eventually come completely under the control of Ukraine.

"Over the past month, we have made stable progress in the Bakhmut direction: liberating the areas held by the enemy, reclaiming what was lost. We are starting to enter territories that we did not control from the very beginning. Therefore, in general, everything is quite positive and optimistic," the intelligence officer said.

could be interesting for you: Look at the latest Ukraine news that was released today.

However, he stressed that it is still too early to talk about victory.

In addition, Volokhov commented on the characteristic change in the behavior of the Russian army during the fighting in the Bakhmut direction. The intelligence officer stressed that the enemy is already committing reserve forces.

"The nature of the area is that it is mainly clashes between infantry, but recently more tanks have become involved from both our and the enemy sides. If before there was only infantry, now the enemy is actively using heavy equipment. This is a good sign for us, because it shows that they are not coping and they need to call on their reserves," Volokhov commented.

Prior to that, according to the speaker of the Eastern group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhiy Cherevaty, it was known that Russia had brought up to 50 thousand military personnel and more than 300 tanks in the Bakhmut direction, primarily to replace those Wagner PMC forces who had been withdrawn.

Similar topics of Interest ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December 13, 2023 Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.

On June 29, the Ministry of Defense stated that the Defense Forces as a result of offensive operations in the Bakhmut, Melitopol and Berdyansk directions had advanced around1,300 meters.

However, deputy defense minister Hanna Malyar stressed that the Ukrainian military has not yet entered the city of Bakhmut. Since the large number of engineering fortifications and strongholds temporarily occupied by the invaders is complicating the operations needed to liberate the city.