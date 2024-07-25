Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that the Russian military has significantly increased its manpower and materiel commitments to the war in Ukraine over the last two and a half years, but Syrskyi's statement is not indicative of a sudden increase in the Russian military's presence in Ukraine and is instead representative of the manpower and material disadvantage that Ukrainian forces have faced for over two years.
  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with People's Republic of China (PRC) Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Guangzhou on July 24 and discussed the war in Ukraine and the PRC's potential role in a future negotiated settlement of the war.
  • The Russian State Duma adopted an amendment on July 24 that will allow Russian commanders to punish subordinates for using personal communication and navigation devices at the frontline, drawing continued backlash from Russian ultranationalists as well as other Duma deputies.
  • The Georgian State Security Service (SUS or SSSG) reiterated standard Kremlin information operations targeting former Georgian opposition figures and former Ukrainian law enforcement officials.
  • An assassination attempt injured a reported senior Russian military intelligence officer in Moscow City on July 24.
  • Russian forces recently marginally advanced north of Kharkiv City and near Avdiivka and Donetsk City.
  • Russian officials continue efforts to entice Russians into military service with monetary incentives.

Authors: Christina Harward, Riley Bailey, Grace Mappes, Nicole Wolkov, and Frederick W. Kagan.

