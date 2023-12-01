The Kremlin is trying to change the demographics in the occupied territories by importing migrants from Central Asia to replace the indigenous Ukrainian population and plans to merge Ukrainian and Russian regions to create a “Donbas” commonwealth, according to reports.

According to the Center for National Resistance (CNR), the total number of migrants from Asia has already exceeded 100 thousand people.

“Most of them work in construction, but in the future, the Russians plan to mobilize them in exchange for citizenship,” the CNR reports.

The Ukrainian underground also says that such a massive influx of migrants has already provoked a deterioration in the crime situation in the occupied regions and led to the creation of ethnic criminal groups.

With the help of organized criminal groups, Russians are trying to improve their control over the occupied region.

In addition, the occupation authorities have come up with a new way to create the illusion that the temporarily occupied territories of eastern Ukraine “belong” to Russia.

The governors of Voronezh and Rostov, two Russian regions, signed an agreement to form the “Donbas” commonwealth with Leonid Pasichnyk, the head of the Luhansk People's Republic (LNR), and Denis Pushilin, the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR).

The CNR explains: “In this way, the enemy is trying to expand and blur the geographical concept of Donbas and give it Russian affiliation, because in fact Voronezh region has never belonged to Donbas, and only a small area of the Donetsk basin was transferred to Rostov region under the USSR.”

The National Resistance Center reiterated that these agreements have no legal force.

“These legal agreements have no legal force and are void and are worthless props for spreading propaganda. The National Resistance Center notes that this does not affect the real situation and Donbas remains a purely Ukrainian territory.”