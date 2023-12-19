Latest
War in Ukraine
Jan. 23, 04:28
Moscow’s shells kill one in Kupyansk; Kyiv grateful for Poland’s “unwavering support”; Trump’s Ukraine plan “needs a miracle,” EU says; Sides trade gains around fronts in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions
War in Ukraine
Jan. 22, 03:09
Shelling in Donetsk kills 28; AFU says 22K Russian troops killed near Kupyansk since Dec 1; Zelensky says no need to mobilize a half-million; Moscow strengthens its hold around Avdiivka
Legal
Jan. 17, 15:38
The Russian proto-celebrities who bared nearly all in December’s “Almost Naked Party” in Moscow’s Mutabor nightclub who thought their problems had gone away were sadly (for them) wrong.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 16, 11:26
New York, in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, found itself on the front line of Ukraine’s war with Russian-backed separatists in 2014 and remains close to the fighting.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 11, 04:35
Photos appear to show damage at Saky base; Black Sea nations plan joint de-mining; Moscow blows up coal mining HQ; Russian troops gain in Donetsk, few reported successes for AFU on left bank
War in Ukraine
Jan. 10, 04:44
More than 500 kids have died in the war; Umerov and Zaluzhny visit front lines; Khodorkovsky back in Kremlin’s crosshairs; Missiles in short supply, US brainstorms; Both sides gain in Donetsk
War in Ukraine
Jan. 8, 15:35
The Russian satcom jamming system took almost twenty years to develop and was first spotted in the occupied Luhansk region in early 2019.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 8, 05:04
Japan’s top diplomat makes surprise visit to Kyiv, AFU hits Russian air defenses, airfields and bridge; Kremlin on track to suffer half-million dead this year; Moscow on the march in Marinka
War in Ukraine
Jan. 2, 03:56
Death toll rises in Kyiv attacks; AFU shelling kills four in Donetsk; Moscow’s airborne units exhausted on Dnipro’s east bank; Some Ukrainian advances near Kupyansk
War in Ukraine
Dec. 19, 2023
AFU reports bullet shortages on the fronts; More Zelensky-Zaluzhny controversies; Russian troops creep forward in Krynky and near Donetsk; Putin says “girls” are good pilots, but needed in other jobs
War in Ukraine
Dec. 12, 2023
On the face of it a slagheap isn’t much of a prize, but the tactical ramifications could be significant as Ukraine pushes further into the city of Horlivka.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 9, 2023
The Russians attacked with artillery, infantry, and armored vehicles.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 8, 2023
Kyiv urges electricity efficiency after strikes; Drones hit grain industry near Odesa; AFU advances by Kupyansk; Russia moves in on Avdiivka; African immigrants converge on Finnish, US borders
War in Ukraine
Dec. 5, 2023
Ukrainian military spokesman Oleksandr Shtupun said that the Russian perpetrators of the alleged war crime now "cease to exist"
Ukraine
Dec. 1, 2023
Moscow plans to replace the local population in the occupied territories and to create a cross-border commonwealth of mixed Russian and Ukrainian regions.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 1, 2023
The shift in strategy comes as the Kremlin sends wave after wave of infantry in “meat assaults” at the Ukrainian stronghold of Avdiivka and shoots off record numbers of kamikaze drones at Kyiv.