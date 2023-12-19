Latest

‘I Thought Miracles Only Happened in Lourdes’ – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 23
War in Ukraine
Jan. 23, 04:28
Moscow’s shells kill one in Kupyansk; Kyiv grateful for Poland’s “unwavering support”; Trump’s Ukraine plan “needs a miracle,” EU says; Sides trade gains around fronts in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions
By John Moretti
‘They Deserve Justice’ – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 22
War in Ukraine
Jan. 22, 03:09
Shelling in Donetsk kills 28; AFU says 22K Russian troops killed near Kupyansk since Dec 1; Zelensky says no need to mobilize a half-million; Moscow strengthens its hold around Avdiivka
By John Moretti
Infamous Russian ‘Almost Naked Party’ Faces More Court Action
Legal
Jan. 17, 15:38
The Russian proto-celebrities who bared nearly all in December’s “Almost Naked Party” in Moscow’s Mutabor nightclub who thought their problems had gone away were sadly (for them) wrong.
By Kyiv Post
Russia Bombs Ukrainian Town of New York, Three Injured
War in Ukraine
Jan. 16, 11:26
New York, in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, found itself on the front line of Ukraine’s war with Russian-backed separatists in 2014 and remains close to the fighting.
By AFP
‘Putin Won’t Finish Until We Finish Him Together’– War in Ukraine Update for Jan 11
War in Ukraine
Jan. 11, 04:35
Photos appear to show damage at Saky base; Black Sea nations plan joint de-mining; Moscow blows up coal mining HQ; Russian troops gain in Donetsk, few reported successes for AFU on left bank
By John Moretti
‘The Enemy Will Not Like It’ – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 10
War in Ukraine
Jan. 10, 04:44
More than 500 kids have died in the war; Umerov and Zaluzhny visit front lines; Khodorkovsky back in Kremlin’s crosshairs; Missiles in short supply, US brainstorms; Both sides gain in Donetsk
By John Moretti
Ukrainian Special Ops Report Destruction of Russian 'Tirada-2' Satcom Jamming System
War in Ukraine
Jan. 8, 15:35
The Russian satcom jamming system took almost twenty years to develop and was first spotted in the occupied Luhansk region in early 2019.
By Julia Struck
‘A Powerful Sign of Support’ – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 8
War in Ukraine
Jan. 8, 05:04
Japan’s top diplomat makes surprise visit to Kyiv, AFU hits Russian air defenses, airfields and bridge; Kremlin on track to suffer half-million dead this year; Moscow on the march in Marinka
By John Moretti
‘Putin Will Eat You For Dinner’ – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 2
War in Ukraine
Jan. 2, 03:56
Death toll rises in Kyiv attacks; AFU shelling kills four in Donetsk; Moscow’s airborne units exhausted on Dnipro’s east bank; Some Ukrainian advances near Kupyansk
By John Moretti
‘Girls Represent a Huge Reserve for Russia’ – War in Ukraine Update for Dec 19
War in Ukraine
Dec. 19, 2023
AFU reports bullet shortages on the fronts; More Zelensky-Zaluzhny controversies; Russian troops creep forward in Krynky and near Donetsk; Putin says “girls” are good pilots, but needed in other jobs
By John Moretti
Ukraine Recaptures Slagheap in Horlivka – Why It Matters
War in Ukraine
Dec. 12, 2023
On the face of it a slagheap isn’t much of a prize, but the tactical ramifications could be significant as Ukraine pushes further into the city of Horlivka.
By Julia Struck
Russians Continue Assaults on Avdiivka and Maryinka
War in Ukraine
Dec. 9, 2023
The Russians attacked with artillery, infantry, and armored vehicles.
By Kyiv Post
‘Kremlin Fuels Border Crises’ – Ukraine Counteroffensive Update for Dec 8 (Europe Edition)
War in Ukraine
Dec. 8, 2023
Kyiv urges electricity efficiency after strikes; Drones hit grain industry near Odesa; AFU advances by Kupyansk; Russia moves in on Avdiivka; African immigrants converge on Finnish, US borders
By John Moretti
Soldiers Who Executed Ukrainian Prisoners on Video Reportedly Eliminated
War in Ukraine
Dec. 5, 2023
Ukrainian military spokesman Oleksandr Shtupun said that the Russian perpetrators of the alleged war crime now "cease to exist"
By Kyiv Post
Russia Imported Over 100,000 Asian Migrants to Donbas, Plans to Create Cross-Border Commonwealth
Ukraine
Dec. 1, 2023
Moscow plans to replace the local population in the occupied territories and to create a cross-border commonwealth of mixed Russian and Ukrainian regions.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Ukraine Is Digging In as Russia Renews Its Offensive, Zelensky Says
War in Ukraine
Dec. 1, 2023
The shift in strategy comes as the Kremlin sends wave after wave of infantry in “meat assaults” at the Ukrainian stronghold of Avdiivka and shoots off record numbers of kamikaze drones at Kyiv.
By Kyiv Post