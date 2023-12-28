Latest
Kremlin
Jan. 23, 22:56
Kremlin notes that X (formerly Twitter) is banned in Russia and that better platforms exist to draft double agents.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 23, 14:55
Thousands of Russians have been lining up country wide and abroad to secure enough nominations to allow Boris Nadezhdin to challenge President Vladimir Putin at the ballot box in March.
Putin
Jan. 22, 16:11
Russia is a criminal organization where elections are window-dressing and speech is about as free as it is inside China’s Politburo, Diane Francis writes.
Russia
Jan. 21, 11:54
A selection of what European papers are saying.
Propaganda
Jan. 19, 11:26
Russia has brought a foreign “expert” Scott Ritter, a convicted pedophile, to the occupied Kherson region to discredit Ukraine for propaganda purposes.
Ukraine
Jan. 18, 17:43
Mykola Azarov along Viktor Yanukovych with fled to Russia in 2014 after their security forces killed dozens of protesters who had camped out in central Kyiv demanding pro-EU reforms.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 12, 18:02
Public polls recently conducted in Russia have come up with some seemingly contradictory results – Russians say they want peace, but they also support the “special military operation” in Ukraine.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 10, 15:38
Elsewhere, it has been reported that a mobilized soldier who called for peace last month had been confined to a punishment pit in a penal colony in Luhansk.
Russia
Jan. 9, 13:12
Russia faces numerous challenges in the Belgorod region, not least the destruction of valuable military equipment after several Ukrainian special forces’ missions.
US
Jan. 9, 11:08
Moscow is holding several American nationals on espionage and other charges, as tensions between Russia and the United States balloon over the conflict in Ukraine.
Russia
Jan. 9, 10:49
Ukraine’s military intelligence received 100 gigabytes of classified information from a Russian drone and electronic warfare manufacturer, and hackers doxed clients of Russia’s Alfa-Bank.
Russia
Jan. 8, 13:28
Authorities have tried to quell protests with one resident lamenting that he “wished they’d brought back the heating as fast as they dispatched the cops.”
War in Ukraine
Jan. 4, 15:34
An analysis of Putin’s recent rhetoric has led the Institute for the Study of War to conclude that he is framing the war as one against the collective West to mitigate domestic alarm at huge losses.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 28, 2023
The head of the Kremlin tried to convince the Chinese leader that Russia could fight Ukraine for another five years and would win. Journalists also say Putin may plan a ceasefire ruse in Ukraine.
Religion
Dec. 26, 2023
Almost 600 Ukrainian religious institutions have left the Moscow Patriarchate and joined the Orthodox Church of Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.
Patriot
Dec. 26, 2023
The front line of Ukraine’s war with Russia stayed pretty much stagnant this year, but that certainly didn’t prevent Ukrainian special operations from hammering key long-range Russian targets.