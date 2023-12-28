Latest

Kremlin
Jan. 23, 22:56
Moscow Laughs at CIA Recruitment Video Posted to Social Media
Kremlin notes that X (formerly Twitter) is banned in Russia and that better platforms exist to draft double agents.
By John Moretti
War in Ukraine
Jan. 23, 14:55
Russian 'Peace' Candidate Gets 100,000 Signatures in Support of Presidential Bid
Thousands of Russians have been lining up country wide and abroad to secure enough nominations to allow Boris Nadezhdin to challenge President Vladimir Putin at the ballot box in March.
By Kyiv Post
Putin
Jan. 22, 16:11
OPINION: Putin's 143 Million Prisoners
Russia is a criminal organization where elections are window-dressing and speech is about as free as it is inside China’s Politburo, Diane Francis writes.
By Diane Francis
Russia
Jan. 21, 11:54
Eurotopics: Russia - Open Protest in Bashkortostan
A selection of what European papers are saying.
By Eurotopics
Propaganda
Jan. 19, 11:26
American Sex Offender Scott Ritter Illegally Visits Kherson Region to Strengthen Kremlin Propaganda
Russia has brought a foreign “expert” Scott Ritter, a convicted pedophile, to the occupied Kherson region to discredit Ukraine for propaganda purposes.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine
Jan. 18, 17:43
Kyiv Indicts Pro-Russian Ex-PM
Mykola Azarov along Viktor Yanukovych with fled to Russia in 2014 after their security forces killed dozens of protesters who had camped out in central Kyiv demanding pro-EU reforms.
By AFP
War in Ukraine
Jan. 12, 18:02
EXPLAINED: What Do Russians Really Think About the War in Ukraine?
Public polls recently conducted in Russia have come up with some seemingly contradictory results – Russians say they want peace, but they also support the “special military operation” in Ukraine.
By Anya Korzun, Leo Chiu
War in Ukraine
Jan. 10, 15:38
Russian Presidential Candidate Calls for Peace Amid Growing Discord Over War in Ukraine
Elsewhere, it has been reported that a mobilized soldier who called for peace last month had been confined to a punishment pit in a penal colony in Luhansk.
By Alisa Orlova
Russia
Jan. 9, 13:12
Russia Says Will Do 'Everything' to Stop Shelling of Belgorod, Fails to Elaborate
Russia faces numerous challenges in the Belgorod region, not least the destruction of valuable military equipment after several Ukrainian special forces’ missions.
By Kyiv Post
US
Jan. 9, 11:08
US Man Held in Moscow on Drug Charges
Moscow is holding several American nationals on espionage and other charges, as tensions between Russia and the United States balloon over the conflict in Ukraine.
By AFP
Russia
Jan. 9, 10:49
Treasure Trove of Classified Kremlin Info Uncovered by Ukrainian Intel, Doxed by Hackers
Ukraine’s military intelligence received 100 gigabytes of classified information from a Russian drone and electronic warfare manufacturer, and hackers doxed clients of Russia’s Alfa-Bank.
By Kyiv Post
Russia
Jan. 8, 13:28
Unrest in Moscow Suburbs Over Lack of Heating in Subzero Temperatures
Authorities have tried to quell protests with one resident lamenting that he “wished they’d brought back the heating as fast as they dispatched the cops.”
By Leo Chiu
War in Ukraine
Jan. 4, 15:34
Putin Signals Exclusive Talks with West on Ukraine’s Future - ISW Analysis
An analysis of Putin’s recent rhetoric has led the Institute for the Study of War to conclude that he is framing the war as one against the collective West to mitigate domestic alarm at huge losses.
By Kyiv Post
War in Ukraine
Dec. 28, 2023
Putin Tells Xi Jinping He’s Ready to ‘Fight for Five Years’ in Ukraine – Nikkei Asia
The head of the Kremlin tried to convince the Chinese leader that Russia could fight Ukraine for another five years and would win. Journalists also say Putin may plan a ceasefire ruse in Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
Religion
Dec. 26, 2023
Data Reveals Progress of Moscow Patriarchate Churches Switching to Orthodox Church of Ukraine
Almost 600 Ukrainian religious institutions have left the Moscow Patriarchate and joined the Orthodox Church of Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.
By Kyiv Post
Patriot
Dec. 26, 2023
Five Ukrainian Spectacular Long-Range, Special Ops Strikes Carried Out in 2023
The front line of Ukraine’s war with Russia stayed pretty much stagnant this year, but that certainly didn’t prevent Ukrainian special operations from hammering key long-range Russian targets.
By Stefan Korshak