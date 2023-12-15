Pro-Ukrainian volunteers associated with the Freedom of Russia Legion (LSR) have claimed responsibility for the explosion at an oil depot in Voronezh, Russia , releasing footage of the incident on their Telegram channel.

Russian volunteers from LSR commented on the attack, stating, “To destroy the enemy’s fuel on the front, you need to conduct reconnaissance, spend an infinite number of shells, involve gunners and UAV operators. To destroy the fuel in the rear, you need a matchstick and one sleepless night.”

Yesterday the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) of the Ministry of Defense reported that this incident occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 12. The HUR said that “unknown opponents of the Putin regime” blew up a fuel tank, because of which a fire broke out at the facility.

However, Russia decided to conceal the act of sabotage by fabricating a narrative involving “training units of the Ministry of Emergency Situations” near a multi-ton fuel tank. According to Russian authorities, Voronezh rescuers, during this “training,” successfully prevented ignition followed by an explosion.

The Freedom of Russia Legion confirmed the destruction of a Rosneft fuel tank due to the explosion. The Legion added a commentary, stating, “To destroy a tank in the rear, it is enough to unscrew one nut at the manufacturing plant.”

In their message, the Legion extended warm greetings and great respect to all unknown patriots working in their Motherland.

LSR said they believe that Russia’s natural resources should serve the country’s interests and not be utilized “for a criminal war.”

In late May, members of two pro-Ukrainian groups, the RDK and the Freedom of Russia Legion, crossed into Russia’s Belgorod region from Ukraine using two tanks, an armored personnel carrier, and nine other armored vehicles. Ukraine has consistently maintained that the individuals involved in these actions are exclusively Russian citizens.

The operation caused two days of widespread disruption in the Belgorod region, prompting Russia to deploy jets and artillery to repel the armed attackers.

Andriy Yusov, a spokesperson for the HUR, confirmed that these groups launched an operation in the Belgorod Region with the objective of “liberating these territories from the so-called Putin regime” and establishing a “security zone” along the border to protect Ukrainian civilians from further Russian bombardment