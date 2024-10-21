On Sunday morning, Oct. 20, the body of Dmitry Golenkov, a senior pilot from Russia’s 52nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment, was found in Suponevo near the Russian city of Bryansk. According to Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), he was responsible for several war crimes committed by the Russian armed forces in Ukraine.

The intelligence agency released a photos and a video that showed Golenkov's body which was discovered with multiple head injuries, that appear to have been caused by several blows from a hammer.

The HUR reported that Golenkov held the position of chief of staff of an aviation squadron part of the Russian aviation regiment (military unit 33310), based at the “Shaikovka” airfield equipped with Tu-22M3 strategic bombers.

Golenkov was involved in carrying out missile strikes on Ukrainian civilian targets, including the June 27, 2022, bombing of the “Amstor” shopping center in Kremenchuk, in the Poltava region in which 22 people were killed, and dozens were injured.

The HUR statement says, “He is also responsible for the missile strike on a residential building in Dnipro on Jan. 14, 2023, which killed 46 Ukrainian civilians, including 6 children.”

“HUR reminds everyone that there will be just retribution for every war crime,” the report added.

