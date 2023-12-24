And congratulations to Ukraine for swtching from the Old Julian Calendar to the 'New" Gregorian one.
Another huge step taken to rejoin the family of free nations and underscore the rejection of Russian imperialist tutelage and despotism.
May Ukraine's time for receiving good tidings of comfort and joy draw closer and a lasting peace be won!
Thanks to all our readers and supporters, and most importantly, all those, near and far, who stand with Ukraine during this latest season of trial, heroism and unbreakable hope and confidence.
Christmas, or rather its spirit, regardless of your faith or background, is when we should join together in the name of the good, better understanding and a brighter future!
Comments ( 1)
Merry Christmas KyivPost and thanks for the timely and informative reporting you folks do. Merry Christmas Ukraine. I am wishing you all the very best. You have been a uniting force in a divided world, which had largely forgotten how important it is to protect our democratic freedoms. I will continue my support from Canada to ensure your victory.
@John, “uniting force”?? Vilifying Republicans and President-elect Donald J. Trump while giving Joe BRIBEn a pass who is fundamentally responsible for allowing putrid to RE-invade Ukraine. You know, “re-invade” as President Zero (“0”bama) allowed Putrid to invade and illegally annex The Crimes and Luhansk/Donetsk? Does the Kyiv Post even remotely see the obvious? President-elect Trump keeps the world’s enemies at bay while the Demagogic cult invites evil to sow chaos.