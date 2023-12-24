And congratulations to Ukraine for swtching from the Old Julian Calendar to the 'New" Gregorian one.

Another huge step taken to rejoin the family of free nations and underscore the rejection of Russian imperialist tutelage and despotism.

May Ukraine's time for receiving good tidings of comfort and joy draw closer and a lasting peace be won!

Thanks to all our readers and supporters, and most importantly, all those, near and far, who stand with Ukraine during this latest season of trial, heroism and unbreakable hope and confidence.

Christmas, or rather its spirit, regardless of your faith or background, is when we should join together in the name of the good, better understanding and a brighter future!