Latest
Ukraine
Dec. 29, 2023
The renowned chef, restauranteur and activist stresses the significance of preserving Ukrainian identity through cuisine and reminds everyone of real Ukrainian cuisine and its modern interpretations.
Ukraine
Dec. 28, 2023
Kyiv Post Chief Editor Bohdan Nahaylo tells Ray Suarez of World Affairs, San Fransisco, what special meaning Christmas has this year for Ukrainians at home and abroad.
Christmas
Dec. 24, 2023
Merry Christmas from Kyiv Post to all of its Readers Celebrating at this Time
Christmas
Jan. 8, 2023
The Orthodox Church of Ukraine held a Christmas Day service in the Assumption Cathedral of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra with almost 1,000 believers attending.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 30, 2022
Messages of gratitude and Christmas cheer have been delivered to soldiers on the front line in Zaporizhzhia.
Christmas
Dec. 29, 2022
A small church challenges its Moscow ties by changing to the European Christmas calendar.