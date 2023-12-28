Search

Ukraine Christmas

What Christmas 2023 in Ukraine Means as Russia's war Rages On

Kyiv Post Chief Editor Bohdan Nahaylo tells Ray Suarez of World Affairs, San Fransisco, what special meaning Christmas has this year for Ukrainians at home and abroad. 

By Kyiv Post

Comments ( 1)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Richard Bachynsky Hoover
Richard Bachynsky Hoover Guest 5 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

SLAVA UKRAINI..Merry Christmas Happy Holidays Kyiv Post and Putin Kiss Santas rear and jump into The Volga with the toasted NovoCherkssak Anchor and join Rasputins Bones and May Russias Sturgeon swallow you bite by bite....As Ukraine Celebrates its heros in heavens sacrifice of bravery and its Army and Volunteers blessed Victory!!!!)

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
