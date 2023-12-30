EDITORIAL
War in Ukraine
Jan. 2, 12:35
Odesa is one of many new Ukrainian “hero” cities defying Russian barbarism and in need of the democratic world’s firm support.
Ukraine
Dec. 30, 2023
Kyiv Post summarizes the passing year and talks about those people who impressed us the most in 2023.
Christmas
Dec. 24, 2023
Merry Christmas from Kyiv Post to all of its Readers Celebrating at this Time
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Dec. 6, 2023
We bow our heads in remembrance of all the many heroes of the AFU who have sacrificed their lives for the cause of a free Ukraine and democratic world and our thoughts go out to their families.
Ukraine
Nov. 21, 2023
On Nov. 21, all Ukrainians mark the anniversary of the epoch-making events that forever changed the paradigm of Ukraine's development.
War in Ukraine
Oct. 16, 2023
600 days on, Ukraine is united and not alone. It is stronger and more resolute than ever. Whatever dark clouds might hover in the skies, the bright sun of victory will scatter them.
War in Ukraine
Aug. 29, 2023
In a patent display of pandering to Russian chauvinism, Pope Francis has made clear his feelings about Ukraine’s status. It counts for nothing in the shadow of the Vatican’s “realpolitik”.
Saakashvili
Jul. 4, 2023
The former Georgian leader is in jail and needs medical attention. As a gesture of goodwill, the Georgian government should let him go abroad and be treated.
War in Ukraine
Jul. 4, 2023
As the USA commemorates its struggle to be free, Ukrainians are fighting not just for their independence, but for their very existence.
Ukraine
May. 23, 2023
Today is an important date for the Kyiv Post editorial team – one year ago Ukraine’s Global Voice began publishing its Ukrainian language edition.
Ukraine
May. 23, 2023
Kyiv Post is marking important new milestones and we want to share news of our latest successes with our readers.
