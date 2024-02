Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia at the UN General Assembly on Friday of ignoring the will of the world as its war against Kyiv enters a third year.

The meeting was held as Ukraine prepares to mark the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion while vital US aid to Ukraine remains blocked by the US Congress and Russia is emboldened by fresh gains in recent weeks.

"Russia ignores the will of the global majority. It continues its aggression, and throws more and more men into the flames of war," Kuleba said.

"We can also see that in these two years, global security has only deteriorated. More and more wars and conflicts are flaring up across the globe. One of the reasons for this is the bleeding wound in the heart of Europe."

Ukraine relies on Western military backing to defend itself against Russian attacks, which have accelerated as Moscow seeks to take advantage of Kyiv's stretched resources on the battlefield.

Western leaders are descending on the country this weekend in a show of support for Kyiv as the war grinds on and two years of fighting a bigger and richer army takes a toll on Ukraine's stretched forces.

"I am grateful to all UN member states, who have consistently supported important general assembly calls condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine and urging Moscow to cease hostilities," Kuleba said at the UN.

"This assembly has demonstrated on numerous occasions that the global majority stands on the side of Ukraine."

Reflecting on the Feb. 24 second anniversary of the full-scale invasion, the UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that some 3.7 million people remain displaced within Ukraine.

Kyiv warned Friday that Russia is intensifying attacks around the new "hot spot" of Maryinka, a town to the west of the Moscow-controlled stronghold of Donetsk city.

The Russian army said this week it had also captured the eastern village of Pobeda and that its troops were "moving westwards" after capturing Avdiivka.