President Volodymyr Zelensky honored the memory of Ukrainians killed by Russian occupation forces during their occupation of the sleep Kyiv suburb of Buch at the beginning of Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Zelensky placed an icon lamp at the Wall of Remembrance near the Church of St. Andrew the First-Called and All Saints in Bucha.

The Wall of Remembrance consists of plaques engraved with the names of 509 civilians who were murdered, many after undergoing brutal torture under Russian occupation. Some plaques remain without names for those bodies that are still unidentified.

According to the President’s Office, Zelensky was joined by Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, foreign ambassadors and heads of foreign missions and international organizations accredited in Ukraine.

The Russian army entered Bucha on February 27, 2022. During its 33 days of occupation, the Russian military is alleged to have committed more than 9,000 war crimes in the Bucha district and killed more than 1,400 civilians, including 37 children.