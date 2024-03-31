President Volodymyr Zelensky honored the memory of Ukrainians killed by Russian occupation forces during their occupation of the sleep Kyiv suburb of Buch at the beginning of Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Zelensky placed an icon lamp at the Wall of Remembrance near the Church of St. Andrew the First-Called and All Saints in Bucha.

The Wall of Remembrance consists of plaques engraved with the names of 509 civilians who were murdered, many after undergoing brutal torture under Russian occupation. Some plaques remain without names for those bodies that are still unidentified.

According to the President’s Office, Zelensky was joined by Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, foreign ambassadors and heads of foreign missions and international organizations accredited in Ukraine.

The Russian army entered Bucha on February 27, 2022. During its 33 days of occupation, the Russian military is alleged to have committed more than 9,000 war crimes in the Bucha district and killed more than 1,400 civilians, including 37 children.

John
1 week ago
Nothing is forgotten in this era. The truth is well known and well backed-up. putin and his cronies will share hitler's and his cronies place in history.

Thank you to all those who record these evils so the Hague's future judgement can be swift.

My heart felt empathy to all Ukrainians who endure, and who have lost loved ones, during putins' vile aggression against your nation

