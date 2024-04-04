The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court on Wednesday evening arrested former advisor to the President’s Office, Artem Shylo, for suspected involvement in a group that allegedly embezzled Hr. 94.7 million ($2.4 million).
The group allegedly charged Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) nearly twice the going rate for transformers.
Shylo had been detained on Tuesday, April 3, Kyiv Post sources in law enforcement said.
He was either to be held for two months in jail or released on Hr.30 million ($770,000) bail.
The press office of the court stated that he exercised his right to be released on bail. However, the court did not disclose who posted the bail. As a condition of his release, Shylo is prohibited from leaving the country and contacting other individuals involved in the criminal case."
Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) reported on Telegram Tuesday that it, along with the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), had seven suspects in the corruption scheme which caused losses for Ukrzaliznytsia from 2022-2024.
Shylo allegedly arranged the preparation and submission of a letter “Regarding Threats to State Security” to the State Security Council, which was used to reject offers from other procurement participants with better prices.
As NABU reported, the contract “winner” used a company registered in Bulgaria to purchase transformers from a manufacturer in Uzbekistan and resell them at inflated prices to Ukraine.
According to law enforcement officials, the “winning” company is controlled by a Belarusian citizen with ties to Russia.
According to NABU, the suspects in the scheme included the leader of the group, two more members, the former deputy head of the Ukrzaliznytsia “Production Support Center” branch, Ukrzaliznytsia’s deputy director for economic and information security, a person acting on behalf of the owner of the supplier company, and a subordinate of the group’s leader.
Shylo, who Kyiv Post sources suspected of being the leader of the group, had also worked for the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) – Ukraine’s primary intelligence, law enforcement, and security agency.
Yevhen Cherniak, the head of Global Spirits, the largest alcohol holding in Eastern Europe, celebrated Shylo’s detention, saying that unfounded criminal cases against his company had been approved by Shylo.
“Fabricated and unissued suspicions, over a hundred searches, pressure documented on video, audio, intimidation—and not a single piece of evidence, not a single violation throughout the entire concocted case,” Cherniak wrote on Facebook Tuesday.
“Apart from Global Spirits, another 400 Ukrainian businesses are under pressure from similar cases; now it will definitely become easier. Justice exists; we just need to fight for it…Other corrupt individuals—be prepared. No one will forget or overlook anything; everything will be done according to the law, not quickly, but surely!”
Shylo had served as an adviser to the Office of the President of Ukraine from 2021 to 2022. He had advised Oleg Tatarov, the deputy head of Zelensky’s office.
Kyiv Post sources said that Shylo's arrest might have reverberations for Tatarov and that a segment of the President's Office team might attempt to shield Shylo from prosecution.
Comments
Living in The Netherlands, this is great news. One thing that holds Oekraine back from EU membership is corruption. This is good news that corruption, especially high in government circles, is successfully battled and brought to justice. I thank the responsible prosecutors and investigators for their tireless work on these matters. I wish them success on this war as I also hope the Ukr army will be on another important task: to beat Russia and make their country really free. Slava Ukraine!
Polls show that Ukrainians are against corruption but now it's time to put that to the test and not turn a blind eye like Putin's puppets. I firmly believe you should be supported in fighting Putin from the beginning but liars and thieves will kill your support quicker than anything.
I expect every nation that has served a term under russian oppression; will require a period of transition to weed out russia's renown corruption.
Ukraine appears to be making rapid progress towards addressing its past russian learned corruption and instead making consistent application of fair laws. By 2023 they had already progressed up Transparency International’s global corruption rankings 37 spots just since they left russia (which still sits ranked in 141st place).
Their EU ascension process will further expedite and solidify this improvement.. I personally think we are going to see some interesting breakthroughs in both business and public institute performance from Ukraine
Some of the highest GDP growth nations in the EU are those more recently free from the putin's dysfunctional regime.
Amidst their suffering, Ukraine has gained what used to be democracy's secret sauce for prosperity....fair predictable rules, unity, strong work ethic and an environment fostering innovation.
