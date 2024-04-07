The footage, posted on Telegram by the Azov Brigade, shows the Russians losing 11 pieces of equipment.

Ukraine’s Azov Brigade released footage on Saturday evening of a Russian column that they said was advancing near the Donetsk region village of Terny before they destroyed it.

“Reconnaissance noticed an armored group of Russians. It was moving towards the positions of the Defense Forces in the Kreminna direction,” the post says.

The soldiers from the 12th Azov Brigade and the 95th DShV Brigade said that they carried out the assault.

“In total, more than 50 invaders were destroyed during the assault,” the post says.

The Ukrainians said they delivered the T-72B3M Russian tank to the rear of their own forces.