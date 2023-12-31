Latest
War in Ukraine
12 hours ago
The Armed Forces of Ukraine said that while the village is situated in a disadvantageous and lowland location, intense battles were currently ongoing.
Russia
13 hours ago
In a suicide note, Gorobets Anton Igorevich reportedly said he “couldn’t live with it,” adding: “What is happening now is a horror and a nightmare.”
France
2 days ago
Russia published a list of supposed “French mercenaries” who were killed in a strike on Kharkiv, but all evidence suggested otherwise – including someone who knew them all.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 26, 11:51
Overnight, more civilians were injured in further Russian missile attacks on the city.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 24, 11:00
The new Russian bombardments struck Kharkiv late Tuesday, hours after Moscow's missile attack killed at least 18 and wounded around 130 people.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 24, 08:15
Ukraine's President said that the Russian war will "inevitably be brought back home, back to where this evil came from, where it must be quelled".
War in Ukraine
Jan. 21, 13:29
A spokesperson for Ukrainian land forces, Volodymyr Fitio, interviewed Sunday on Ukrainian television, said the capture of the village had "no strategic importance".
War in Ukraine
Jan. 18, 08:36
The strikes tore into a multi-storey building in central Kharkiv, gutting the structure and leaving debris strewn around the street below.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 11, 09:00
According to the state emergency services, those hurt in the strike were "hotel staff and guests, one of whom is a foreign journalist".
Kharkiv
Jan. 7, 10:48
Authorities in Kharkiv are keen to stress no final conclusions have been made but they have noted Russia took steps to hide certain details on the missile before launching.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 5, 21:48
Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city was one of many cities, including the largest city, Kyiv, its third largest city, Odesa, and others cities and towns that Moscow targeted over the holidays.
Kharkiv
Jan. 5, 15:36
Moscow has intensified air attacks on Kharkiv and its surrounding area in preparation for a large-scale Russian counteroffensive, with a possible start of Jan. 15, the Daily Telegraph reports.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 31, 2023
The strike follows the deadliest attack on civilians in Russia since the start of the war in February 2022.
Ukraine
Dec. 19, 2023
Reconstruction and other humanitarian projects to rebuild the lives and homes destroyed by the Russian invasion in the Kharkiv region through the eyes of a Polish humanitarian worker.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 8, 2023
The mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, counted "at least five strikes" and one person wounded.
Ukraine
Dec. 3, 2023
The seeds sown by Les Kurbas on the Ukrainian stage sprouted in the following generations of artists, with great works of theatrical art and bold innovations of modern theater.