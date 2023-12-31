Latest

Ukraine Denies Russian Claims of Capture of Tabaivka
War in Ukraine
12 hours ago
Ukraine Denies Russian Claims of Capture of Tabaivka
The Armed Forces of Ukraine said that while the village is situated in a disadvantageous and lowland location, intense battles were currently ongoing.
By Kyiv Post
Russian Engineer ‘Kills Himself After Rocket He Designed Kills His Grandmother in Kharkiv’
Russia
13 hours ago
Russian Engineer ‘Kills Himself After Rocket He Designed Kills His Grandmother in Kharkiv’
In a suicide note, Gorobets Anton Igorevich reportedly said he “couldn’t live with it,” adding: “What is happening now is a horror and a nightmare.”
By Kyiv Post
French ‘Mercenaries’ Killed in Kharkiv Claims Are Fake
France
2 days ago
French ‘Mercenaries’ Killed in Kharkiv Claims Are Fake
Russia published a list of supposed “French mercenaries” who were killed in a strike on Kharkiv, but all evidence suggested otherwise – including someone who knew them all.
By Leo Chiu
Death Toll from Russian Strike on Kharkiv Rises to 11
War in Ukraine
Jan. 26, 11:51
Death Toll from Russian Strike on Kharkiv Rises to 11
Overnight, more civilians were injured in further Russian missile attacks on the city.
By AFP
Dead, Wounded Tolls Rise in Ukraine's Kharkiv, Kherson
War in Ukraine
Jan. 24, 11:00
Dead, Wounded Tolls Rise in Ukraine's Kharkiv, Kherson
The new Russian bombardments struck Kharkiv late Tuesday, hours after Moscow's missile attack killed at least 18 and wounded around 130 people.
By AFP
Zelensky Vows Strong Response After 18 Killed in Russian Strikes
War in Ukraine
Jan. 24, 08:15
Zelensky Vows Strong Response After 18 Killed in Russian Strikes
Ukraine's President said that the Russian war will "inevitably be brought back home, back to where this evil came from, where it must be quelled".
By AFP
Russia Claims Capture of Village in Eastern Ukraine, Kyiv Confirms
War in Ukraine
Jan. 21, 13:29
Russia Claims Capture of Village in Eastern Ukraine, Kyiv Confirms
A spokesperson for Ukrainian land forces, Volodymyr Fitio, interviewed Sunday on Ukrainian television, said the capture of the village had "no strategic importance".
By AFP
Russia Says Targeted French Mercenaries in Ukraine Strike, Provides No Evidence
War in Ukraine
Jan. 18, 08:36
Russia Says Targeted French Mercenaries in Ukraine Strike, Provides No Evidence
The strikes tore into a multi-storey building in central Kharkiv, gutting the structure and leaving debris strewn around the street below.
By AFP
13 Wounded in Russian Strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv
War in Ukraine
Jan. 11, 09:00
13 Wounded in Russian Strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv
According to the state emergency services, those hurt in the strike were "hotel staff and guests, one of whom is a foreign journalist".
By AFP
Ukraine Releases Pictures of Possible ‘North Korean Missile’ that Hit Kharkiv
Kharkiv
Jan. 7, 10:48
Ukraine Releases Pictures of Possible ‘North Korean Missile’ that Hit Kharkiv
Authorities in Kharkiv are keen to stress no final conclusions have been made but they have noted Russia took steps to hide certain details on the missile before launching.
By Kyiv Post
In Kharkiv, 21 People Still Hospitalized After Russia’s Holiday Missile Attacks
War in Ukraine
Jan. 5, 21:48
In Kharkiv, 21 People Still Hospitalized After Russia’s Holiday Missile Attacks
Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city was one of many cities, including the largest city, Kyiv, its third largest city, Odesa, and others cities and towns that Moscow targeted over the holidays.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine Readying for Possible Major Russian Offensive in Kharkiv Region – Daily Telegraph
Kharkiv
Jan. 5, 15:36
Ukraine Readying for Possible Major Russian Offensive in Kharkiv Region – Daily Telegraph
Moscow has intensified air attacks on Kharkiv and its surrounding area in preparation for a large-scale Russian counteroffensive, with a possible start of Jan. 15, the Daily Telegraph reports.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Russia Strikes Ukraine in Retaliation for What it Calls ‘Terrorist Attack’ on Belgorod
War in Ukraine
Dec. 31, 2023
Russia Strikes Ukraine in Retaliation for What it Calls ‘Terrorist Attack’ on Belgorod
The strike follows the deadliest attack on civilians in Russia since the start of the war in February 2022.
By AFP
It’s Not Just Buildings That Were Destroyed – Rebuilding Kharkiv EXCLUSIVE
Ukraine
Dec. 19, 2023
It’s Not Just Buildings That Were Destroyed – Rebuilding Kharkiv
Reconstruction and other humanitarian projects to rebuild the lives and homes destroyed by the Russian invasion in the Kharkiv region through the eyes of a Polish humanitarian worker.
By Jan Wysocki
Ukraine Says Kharkiv Hit by Several Russian Missiles
War in Ukraine
Dec. 8, 2023
Ukraine Says Kharkiv Hit by Several Russian Missiles
The mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, counted "at least five strikes" and one person wounded.
By AFP
Les Kurbas, the Man Who Formed Ukrainian Theater in-depth
Ukraine
Dec. 3, 2023
Les Kurbas, the Man Who Formed Ukrainian Theater
The seeds sown by Les Kurbas on the Ukrainian stage sprouted in the following generations of artists, with great works of theatrical art and bold innovations of modern theater.
By Andriy Bondar