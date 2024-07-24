“We are developing and mastering new types of weapons,” the caption of the released video read.

The Telegram post included a video of the TOP being destroyed by a UAV flown by the pilots of the Groza platoon which operates the unit’s unmanned attack aircraft systems.

Russian anti-Kremlin volunteers from the Freedom of Russia Legion (LSR) reportedly used drones to destroy the Grenadier autonomous technical observation post (TOP) worth more than $200,000 in the Belgorod region of Russia, according to their report via Telegram. This is not the first that pro-Ukrainian and Ukrainian Armed Forces have destroyed .

“This is the first flight of our pilots with the Baba Yaga bomber drone, and it achieved a fiery result,” the report continued.

In a conversation with Kyiv Post, a Ukrainian military officer commented that the video demonstrated the simultaneous use of two octocopter bombers from which 82 mm mortars were dropped.

The drones which are fitted with thermal imaging work in pairs – one adjusts the aim, while the other drops the ammunition directly on the target, he added.

Kyiv Post has been unable to independently verify the location and time of the footage.

Before the full-scale war, Ukrainian specialists repurposed a large agricultural UAV into a bomber that, because of its remarkably loud motor was dubbed by Russian troops as the Baba Yaga drone, after a character from a Russian legend.

These heavy-strike drones are capable of carrying a payload of up to 20 kilograms flying at low altitudes to enhance their accuracy.

“These multi-copters are exclusively used at night due to their noise and low operating height, precisely when Russian infantry conducts rotations and evacuation maneuvers,” a Ukrainian serviceman told Kyiv Post earlier.

The drones can carry a variety of payloads, including mortar rounds, improvised explosive devices, hand grenades, remote-action incendiary mixtures, and anti-tank mines.

Andriy Otchenash, crew commander of the “Kara Nebesna” UAV of the 4th “Rubizh” Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard, described these drones as versatile “little birds” capable of easily destroying entire dugouts.

In April, the State Border Service of Ukraine reported that Baba Yaga strike drones had destroyed five units of Russian military equipment, along with two field ammunition depots.

Kyiv Post previously reported that the drones had targeted Russian infantry dugouts. The Gruz 200 Ukrainian Telegram channel released two videos sourced from Russian channels, showing bombed dugouts burning, although the moment of impact was not shown. It was also unclear if the destroyed dugouts were indeed Russian.