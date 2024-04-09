The underground Ukrainian partisan movement, the Center for National Resistance (CNR), called Russian plans to create a new ministry for youth policy and “patriotic” education “brainwashing.”

Russian media outlet Vedomosti reported on Moscow’s plans to create the new ministry on Tuesday, April 9.

It said that the ministry would likely be put together by Russia’s Federal Agency for Youth Affairs (Rosmolodezh) and take over some of the functions now performed by the Ministry of Education.

The ministry would likely begin its work after May 7, the date of President Vladimir Putin’s inauguration – which follows his landslide victory on March 17 – in an election largely condemned by Western nations as being predetermined.

In this pool photograph distributed by Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual state of the nation address at the Gostiny Dvor conference centre in central Moscow on Feb. 29, 2024. (Photo by Sergey GUNEYEV / POOL / AFP)

Advertisement

“The idea arose after it became clear that there is no single body responsible for patriotic education – now the Defense Ministry has some powers, the Education Ministry has some, and Rosmolodezh has some, but there is no coordinating structure,” said a source cited in the Vedomosti article as being close to the Russian presidential administration.

Other Topics of Interest Putin Again Dismisses Idea that Islamic Fundamentalists Would Attack Russia He said that Russia would not be a target as it is “a unique example of interfaith harmony and unity, of inter-religious and inter-ethnic unity.”

Rosmolodezh organizes “Z” patriotism festivals. “Z” is the pro-war symbol used by Russian forces to represent their westward invasion of neighboring Ukraine – though more than a few Russian political commentators have hinted that the invasion should extend beyond Ukraine’s borders.

Screenshot Russian propagandist Sergey mardan on his show, “Soloviev.Live.”

Advertisement

In liberated areas, Ukrainian forces have also encountered the “Z” symbol graffitied by Russian soldiers in the homes of families that were either evacuated or whose bodies were discovered in mass graves – in a war that the Kremlin says is to “de-Nazify” Ukraine.

Marking of the Russian military “Z” in the housing of local residents. (Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv Oblast, September 2022. Photo credit: Sashko Brynza, MediaPort via Wall Evidence)

The irony now, Yale University history professor Timothy Snyder told The Washington Post, is that Putin appears to be “fighting a war the way that actual Nazis did.”

According to the CNR, the Russian army is also planning to forcibly bring Ukrainian children to Moscow in May for “Keepers of History,” an event the partisans refer to as: “another propaganda forum.”

Advertisement

Mass grave found in Izyum, Ukraine.

Collaborators from each occupied region of Ukraine compiled a list of Ukrainian teenagers to be bused to the Russian capital, the CNR stated.

According to the CNR, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) has been increasingly coming to boarding schools in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories and delivering “propagandistic” messages.

“The most vulnerable sections of the population of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are easy prey for the Russian invaders,” the CNR wrote on its website Tuesday.

Photo source: website of the Ukrainian partisan movement, Center for National Resistance.

The CNR said the Kremlin has been encouraging children to enter specialized MIA educational institutions in the future – or work as police officers for occupation authorities immediately after finishing school.

Advertisement

“First of all, we are talking about orphans or children deprived of parental care. It is from this category of local residents that you can ‘sculpt’ your future henchmen with impunity,” it said.