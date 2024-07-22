The Russian authorities have devised a new method to encourage citizens to sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) for military service. According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a new initiative announced by the Head of the Yaroslavl Region of Russia on July 16 offers 100,000 rubles (about $1,150) to anyone who brings a friend to the military enlistment office, provided the friend signs a contract. Typically, Russians sign contracts to earn money to pay off debts and loans.

Yuri Sinelshchikov, Deputy Chairperson of the Russian State Duma Committee on State Construction and Legislation, said that this new recruitment mechanism is risky and that Russians could abuse the system, especially if other regions adopt similar mechanisms. Sinelshchikov called for this mechanism to be enshrined in Russian law and expressed concern about whether regions would be able to fund such initiatives, according to the ISW’s daily report.

Advertisement

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Analysts at ISW also report that the Russian army is developing and formalizing a military motorcyclist specialty in response to an increase in Ukrainian drone strikes and aerial reconnaissance, which forces Russian troops to use small and fast vehicles for logistics and transportation at the front.

On Sunday, July 21, a military blogger reported that the Russian 5th Motor Rifle Brigade (1st Donetsk People’s Republic Army Corps [DNR AC]) is allegedly creating its own military motorcycle school. The milblogger claimed that Russian troops also plan to introduce a military motorcycle specialty. The Kremlin will begin training motorcycle specialists on October 1, ISW added.

Other Topics of Interest US B-52 Bombers Land for First Time Ever at NATO Main Eastern Air Base in Romania On the way, the American Stratofortress planes flew above the Barents Sea to point-blank cruise missile range of the main air base used by Russia for its own bomber strikes against Ukraine.

The Financial Times (FT) spoke to Russian sources who said that a new mobilization wave will be necessary by the end of 2024 if Moscow is to achieve its military aims in Ukraine.

In September 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree to conscript 300,000 men for his “special military operation” resulted in considerable domestic unrest, leading tens of thousands of military-age men to flee the country to evade military service.

Advertisement

Since then, the Kremlin has incentivized enlistment by offering lucrative contracts with generous wages and bonuses, which the UK Ministry of Defence says has seen steady monthly recruitment levels of approximately 30,000-40,000 personnel.

Regional recruiters offer competitive recruitment packages, with one-time bonuses for enlistment exceeding one million rubles ($11,000) and monthly wages ranging from $2,150 to $2,700, nearly triple the average Russian salary. The families of soldiers also receive, or at least are promised, substantial compensation for serious injuries or death.