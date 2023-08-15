Latest
Jan. 4, 22:55
The Ukrainian underground claims to have discovered documents showing the Russian Ministry of Defense plans to equip Kh-32 cruise missiles with cluster munitions.
Jan. 3, 12:09
Putin discussed the creation of shell companies to assemble UAVs using foreign electronic components with the leaders of Uzbekistan.
Aug. 15, 2023
According to reports, a tussle between two units fighting for Russia escalated from a knife brawl to a full-on shooting match with grenade launchers and automatic weapons.