Kremlin Plans to Equip Cruise Missiles with Cluster Munitions Ukrainian Partisans Say
Russia
Jan. 4, 22:55
The Ukrainian underground claims to have discovered documents showing the Russian Ministry of Defense plans to equip Kh-32 cruise missiles with cluster munitions.
By Kyiv Post
Russia Using Phantom Companies in Uzbekistan to Bypass Global Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Jan. 3, 12:09
Putin discussed the creation of shell companies to assemble UAVs using foreign electronic components with the leaders of Uzbekistan.
By Kyiv Post
EXPLAINED: How 20 Russian Soldiers Died in a Mass Brawl in Zaporizhzhia
War in Ukraine
Aug. 15, 2023
According to reports, a tussle between two units fighting for Russia escalated from a knife brawl to a full-on shooting match with grenade launchers and automatic weapons.
By Kyiv Post