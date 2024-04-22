Russian forces have struck the TV tower located in Kharkiv , Ukraine’s second largest city bordering Russia, where the top of the tower could be seen plummeting into the streets below amidst a thick cloud of smoke.

In the video, a thick cloud of gray smoke could be seen engulfing the red and white tower, where the top end eventually broke off and fell down.

It’s not known what weapon was used against the tower at the time of publication.

Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksii Honcharenko shared the video on Telegram, where he said “A civilian object is under attack by terrorists,” referring to the Russian troops’ attacks against local infrastructures, a reality Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov repeatedly denied.

Oleh Sinegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, said on Telegram that the local television station's employees were in the shelter, and there were no casualties but there were interruptions with the “digital TV signal.”

The strike comes after Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov stated that Russia is trying to turn the city into a second “Aleppo.”