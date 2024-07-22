The Third Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) released GoPro footage on Telegram, showcasing close combat between Ukrainian stormtroopers and Russian troops in the Kharkiv region.

“Capture of Russians, infernal heat, and thermobars: the day of the assault in the Kharkiv region... Assault until sunset,” read the caption accompanying the over three-minute video.

According to the report, fighters of the Third Assault Brigade entered the dugouts where Russian soldiers were hiding at dawn. The Ukrainians engaged in close combat under fire from Russian thermobaric ammunition.

Ukrainian stormtroopers assisted their comrades and continued the sweep until the Russian fighters were eliminated and three were captured as prisoners of war (POW).

“In the Kharkiv region, the enemy is conducting offensive actions in search of vulnerable areas in the defense of our units. We destroy manpower and do not allow them to advance!” stated the Third Assault Brigade.

The video, from the cameras of several soldiers of the 3rd company of the 2nd brigade’s mechanized battalion, captured the coordinated actions of the Ukrainian defense forces to capture Russian positions. The footage showed the fighters advancing in small groups, covering the flanks, and moving forward with close combat.

Some Ukrainian soldiers were wounded in battle. During a melee, a wounded man was evacuated under heavy bullet fire right in the Russian trenches.

At the end of the video, the evacuation of captured Russian soldiers from the combat zone was shown. They were missing armor, a direct sign of surrender.

The footage also captured communication between the Ukrainian soldiers, who covered each other and prevented the Russians from entering from the rear.

Kyiv Post could not independently verify the location and date of the video.

At the end of February, the brigade released footage depicting their fighters’ raids on positions already seized by Russian forces in the town of Avdiyivka. The night vision footage showcased close combat with the Russians in a country cottage cooperative and intense firefights.