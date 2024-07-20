Russia struck railway facilities in the Kharkiv region in the early hours of Saturday, July 20, and and led to train service disruptions, said Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine’s state-owned railway enterprise.

Ukrzaliznytsia, in an announcement, said four of its employees received minor injuries, and the attack damaged buildings and train wagons, affecting traffic between Kharkiv, Kyiv and Kramatorsk.

However, Ukrzaliznytsia did not specify the means of attack used by Russian troops or which area was hit during the strike.

“In addition, due to the consequences of the strikes, the contact network at the exit from Kharkiv itself was damaged, and trains on the Kyiv-Kharkiv route 63 and 719 were waiting for the consequences to be eliminated. Traffic resumed at night, trains are heading to the capital.”

“Intercity to Kramatorsk is also delayed,” read Ukrzaliznytsia’s announcement.

It added that some of the passengers will be provided with shuttle services “for speed and convenience.”