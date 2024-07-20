Russia struck railway facilities in the Kharkiv region in the early hours of Saturday, July 20, and and led to train service disruptions, said Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine’s state-owned railway enterprise.

Ukrzaliznytsia, in an announcement, said four of its employees received minor injuries, and the attack damaged buildings and train wagons, affecting traffic between Kharkiv, Kyiv and Kramatorsk.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

However, Ukrzaliznytsia did not specify the means of attack used by Russian troops or which area was hit during the strike.

“In addition, due to the consequences of the strikes, the contact network at the exit from Kharkiv itself was damaged, and trains on the Kyiv-Kharkiv route 63 and 719 were waiting for the consequences to be eliminated. Traffic resumed at night, trains are heading to the capital.”

Advertisement

“Intercity to Kramatorsk is also delayed,” read Ukrzaliznytsia’s announcement.

It added that some of the passengers will be provided with shuttle services “for speed and convenience.”

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Trump Pledges to 'End the War' After Zelensky Phone Call War in Ukraine
Trump Pledges to 'End the War' After Zelensky Phone Call
By AFP
4h ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, July 19, 2024 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, July 19, 2024
By ISW
4h ago
Millions Without Power in West Russia Thanks to Nuke Plant Failure, Record Temps, Kyiv Drone Strikes War in Ukraine
Millions Without Power in West Russia Thanks to Nuke Plant Failure, Record Temps, Kyiv Drone Strikes
By Stefan Korshak
20h ago
Zelensky Receives Standing Ovation as First Foreign Leader to Address UK Cabinet Since 1997 Europe
Zelensky Receives Standing Ovation as First Foreign Leader to Address UK Cabinet Since 1997
By AFP
22h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Trump Pledges to 'End the War' After Zelensky Phone Call
Next » Ukrainian Ultranationalist Iryna Farion Assassinated