Adam Kadyrov, the son of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, has been appointed as the "curator" of the Vladimir Putin Russian Special Forces University in Gudermes.

Ramzan Kadyrov himself made the announcement on his Telegram channel, stating that the university's rector, Baibetar Vaikhanov, had requested Adam for the role.

"He [Adam] is closely familiar with the activities of the famous university, so I think he will do an excellent job with the assigned duties," Kadyrov wrote.

The specific duties of 16-year-old Adam in this role were not specified by the head of Chechnya.

In February, Adam Kadyrov was awarded a medal at the UAE SWAT Challenge Special Forces competition in Dubai, despite not participating in the actual competitions.

In September 2023, Ramzan Kadyrov posted a video of his son Adam assaulting Nikita Zhuravel, who was accused of burning the Koran, in jail.