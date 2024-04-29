Adam Kadyrov, the son of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, has been appointed as the "curator" of the Vladimir Putin Russian Special Forces University in Gudermes.

Ramzan Kadyrov himself made the announcement on his Telegram channel, stating that the university's rector, Baibetar Vaikhanov, had requested Adam for the role.

"He [Adam] is closely familiar with the activities of the famous university, so I think he will do an excellent job with the assigned duties," Kadyrov wrote.

The specific duties of 16-year-old Adam in this role were not specified by the head of Chechnya.

In February, Adam Kadyrov was awarded a medal at the UAE SWAT Challenge Special Forces competition in Dubai, despite not participating in the actual competitions.

In September 2023, Ramzan Kadyrov posted a video of his son Adam assaulting Nikita Zhuravel, who was accused of burning the Koran, in jail.

An investigation into the beating surprisingly found "no evidence of a criminal offense." Responding to an appeal regarding the videotaped beating, the office of the Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia revealed that the Grozny police concluded their investigation in September 2023.

Despite the video evidence, they stated there was "no crime event" to warrant criminal proceedings.

Following this, Kadyrov Jr. was awarded numerous regional honours, including the title of Hero of Chechnya, and was appointed head of the security department of the head of the republic within a few months.

Best Oldest Newest
D.G
D.G Guest 1 hour ago
Laten ze dat achterlijke papzakje maar vooraan op de dodenlijst zetten.

Mouse
Mouse Guest 2 hours ago
This is what modern Russia has become. If you attack a defenseless prisoner and show profound cruelty, you will receive military honors and a good job.

This is precisely why we must fight the Russians. Why we mustn’t stop fighting them, until Ukraine is victorious and free.

Bobby
Bobby Guest 3 hours ago
He looks like a fat sex offender (goat rapist) like his father!

