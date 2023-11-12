Latest
Germany
Jan. 4, 16:44
Chechen opposition group 1Adat posted a translation of Kadyrov’s comments made during a New Year’s Eve meeting with officials, calling for punishment of relatives who flee justice.
Putin
Nov. 12, 2023
The reason for Ramzan Kadyrov’s apparent snubbing of his eldest son is unclear but the Chechen strongman has piled praise on his younger son for beating up a prisoner accused of burning a Quran.
Chechnya
Nov. 9, 2023
Beneath Ramzan Kadyrov’s peculiar public persona is a ruthless leader who would maintain stability by all means.
Putin
Nov. 6, 2023
Saying that he was proud of his son's actions, Ramzan Kadyrov posted a video on social media of his teenage son beating an imprisoned man who had allegedly burned a Quran.
Russia
Nov. 1, 2023
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov urged his forces to put down any anti-Jewish riots in Chechnya by shooting to kill. His response to the Dagestan riots may signal an erosion of Kremlin control.
Russia
Oct. 25, 2023
Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov’s son, Adamy Kadyrov, received his third state award for “the strengthening of traditional Islamic values” after beating up a prisoner who allegedly burned a Quran.
Israel
Oct. 10, 2023
We support Palestine. And we are against this war, which, unlike other conflicts, can escalate into something more,’ the leader of Chechnya says.
Russia
Sep. 17, 2023
The Chechen leader has been one of the most enthusiastic supporters of Moscow's offensive in Ukraine and his battalions have fought alongside regular Russian forces there.
Putin
Sep. 4, 2023
Despite having been kept at arm’s length for years, the Chechen wild card looks set to move up the political food chain following Yevgeniy Prigozhin’s demise.
War in Ukraine
Aug. 16, 2023
Gen. Sergei Surovikin, the commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, disappeared from view in the fall-out following June’s ill-fated Wagner rebellion led by his ally Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Chechnya
Jul. 4, 2023
Milashina has covered rights abuses in Chechnya for Russia's top independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta for years.
War in Ukraine
Jul. 3, 2023
Ramzan Kadyrov professes absolute loyalty to Putin, but he could help spark a North Caucasus problem that could spread to the South Caucasus.
Russia
Jul. 3, 2023
Concerned about potential assassination during their pilgrimage, Kadyrov and Delimkhanov allegedly started rumors that they were hospitalized themselves to hide their actual locations.
Putin
Jul. 1, 2023
Russian history has shown that military defeat is the handmaiden of political change. Recent events could lead Russian soldiers to decide it’s better to surrender than die in a futile war.
War in Ukraine
Jun. 14, 2023
One irate blogger wrote: “Now we’re putting our cannon fodder into neat formations."