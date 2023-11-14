Latest

Chechen Leader Calls for ‘Blood Vengeance’ During New Year’s Meeting
Germany
Jan. 4, 16:44
Chechen Leader Calls for ‘Blood Vengeance’ During New Year’s Meeting
Chechen opposition group 1Adat posted a translation of Kadyrov’s comments made during a New Year’s Eve meeting with officials, calling for punishment of relatives who flee justice.
By Kyiv Post
Putin Produces So Many ‘Secret’ Decrees – What Has He Got to Hide?
Putin
Jan. 4, 13:34
Putin Produces So Many ‘Secret’ Decrees – What Has He Got to Hide?
Almost a half of the nearly 1,000 presidential decrees signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2023 were reportedly “classified” – more than in any other year.
By Kyiv Post
Russian Military Deploys Chinese-Made Off-Road Vehicles in Ukraine
Russia
Nov. 14, 2023
Russian Military Deploys Chinese-Made Off-Road Vehicles in Ukraine
Russia has deployed Chinese-made off-road vehicles near Zaporizhzhia with Russian state media showing Putin’s inspection of them in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don prior to their move to Ukraine.
By Leo Chiu
Kadyrov Seems to Favor Prisoner-Beating Younger Son Over Eldest Son
Putin
Nov. 12, 2023
Kadyrov Seems to Favor Prisoner-Beating Younger Son Over Eldest Son
The reason for Ramzan Kadyrov’s apparent snubbing of his eldest son is unclear but the Chechen strongman has piled praise on his younger son for beating up a prisoner accused of burning a Quran.
By Kyiv Post
Ramzan Kadyrov: A Quick Guide to the Chechen Strongman in-depth
Chechnya
Nov. 9, 2023
Ramzan Kadyrov: A Quick Guide to the Chechen Strongman
Beneath Ramzan Kadyrov’s peculiar public persona is a ruthless leader who would maintain stability by all means.
By Leo Chiu
Kadyrov Names Prisoner-Beating 15-Year-Old Son to Top Bodyguard Position
Putin
Nov. 6, 2023
Kadyrov Names Prisoner-Beating 15-Year-Old Son to Top Bodyguard Position
Saying that he was proud of his son's actions, Ramzan Kadyrov posted a video on social media of his teenage son beating an imprisoned man who had allegedly burned a Quran.
By Kyiv Post
Leaked Guidelines Show Russian Mobilization Targets the Socially Disadvantaged
Kremlin
Nov. 3, 2023
Leaked Guidelines Show Russian Mobilization Targets the Socially Disadvantaged
In its drive to meet Kremlin imposed quotas of “volunteers” for the war in Ukraine regional authorities have been “encouraged” to target immigrants, debtors and the unemployed.
By Kyiv Post
Kadyrov on Anti-Jewish Riots: ‘Three Warning Shots, Then One to the Forehead’
Russia
Nov. 1, 2023
Kadyrov on Anti-Jewish Riots: ‘Three Warning Shots, Then One to the Forehead’
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov urged his forces to put down any anti-Jewish riots in Chechnya by shooting to kill. His response to the Dagestan riots may signal an erosion of Kremlin control.
By Kyiv Post
Son of Chechnya Strongman Receives 3rd State Medal for Prisoner Beating
Russia
Oct. 25, 2023
Son of Chechnya Strongman Receives 3rd State Medal for Prisoner Beating
Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov’s son, Adamy Kadyrov, received his third state award for “the strengthening of traditional Islamic values” after beating up a prisoner who allegedly burned a Quran.
By Leo Chiu
Kadyrov Supports Palestine, Offers to Send Chechen Fighters ‘To Restore Order’
Israel
Oct. 10, 2023
Kadyrov Supports Palestine, Offers to Send Chechen Fighters ‘To Restore Order’
We support Palestine. And we are against this war, which, unlike other conflicts, can escalate into something more,’ the leader of Chechnya says.
By Alisa Orlova
Former SBU General Found Guilty of Treason and Planning Terrorist Act
Moscow
Aug. 14, 2023
Former SBU General Found Guilty of Treason and Planning Terrorist Act
Major General Valeriy Shaitanov not only passed information to the Russian security services but was also involved in a Moscow-sanctioned assassination plot.
By Kyiv Post
Russian Investigative Reporter Badly Beaten in Chechnya: NGO
Chechnya
Jul. 4, 2023
Russian Investigative Reporter Badly Beaten in Chechnya: NGO
Milashina has covered rights abuses in Chechnya for Russia's top independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta for years.
By AFP
Turkey's Russia
War in Ukraine
Jul. 3, 2023
OPINION: Turkey's Russia
Ramzan Kadyrov professes absolute loyalty to Putin, but he could help spark a North Caucasus problem that could spread to the South Caucasus.
By Diane Francis
Rumors of Kadyrov Dying Was Disinformation to Camouflage Mecca Pilgrimage - Media
Russia
Jul. 3, 2023
Rumors of Kadyrov Dying Was Disinformation to Camouflage Mecca Pilgrimage - Media
Concerned about potential assassination during their pilgrimage, Kadyrov and Delimkhanov allegedly started rumors that they were hospitalized themselves to hide their actual locations.
By Kyiv Post
‘Nothing Has Happened’ – 'General Armageddon's' Daughter as He Remains Out-of-Sight
Russia
Jun. 30, 2023
‘Nothing Has Happened’ – 'General Armageddon's' Daughter as He Remains Out-of-Sight
The mystery surrounding General Sergei Surovikin’s absence continues to be fed by contradictory statements, on and off the record briefings and apparently well-informed rumor.
By Steve Brown
Fallout From Prigozhin’s Mutiny – Is a Purge of Russian Generals Underway?
War in Ukraine
Jun. 29, 2023
Fallout From Prigozhin’s Mutiny – Is a Purge of Russian Generals Underway?
Wagner Chief claimed part of the motivation for his failed “march for justice” was the removal of incompetent Russian military chiefs – he may have succeeded in that after all.
By Steve Brown