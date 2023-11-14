Latest
Germany
Jan. 4, 16:44
Chechen opposition group 1Adat posted a translation of Kadyrov’s comments made during a New Year’s Eve meeting with officials, calling for punishment of relatives who flee justice.
Putin
Jan. 4, 13:34
Almost a half of the nearly 1,000 presidential decrees signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2023 were reportedly “classified” – more than in any other year.
Russia
Nov. 14, 2023
Russia has deployed Chinese-made off-road vehicles near Zaporizhzhia with Russian state media showing Putin’s inspection of them in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don prior to their move to Ukraine.
Putin
Nov. 12, 2023
The reason for Ramzan Kadyrov’s apparent snubbing of his eldest son is unclear but the Chechen strongman has piled praise on his younger son for beating up a prisoner accused of burning a Quran.
Chechnya
Nov. 9, 2023
Beneath Ramzan Kadyrov’s peculiar public persona is a ruthless leader who would maintain stability by all means.
Putin
Nov. 6, 2023
Saying that he was proud of his son's actions, Ramzan Kadyrov posted a video on social media of his teenage son beating an imprisoned man who had allegedly burned a Quran.
Kremlin
Nov. 3, 2023
In its drive to meet Kremlin imposed quotas of “volunteers” for the war in Ukraine regional authorities have been “encouraged” to target immigrants, debtors and the unemployed.
Russia
Nov. 1, 2023
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov urged his forces to put down any anti-Jewish riots in Chechnya by shooting to kill. His response to the Dagestan riots may signal an erosion of Kremlin control.
Russia
Oct. 25, 2023
Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov’s son, Adamy Kadyrov, received his third state award for “the strengthening of traditional Islamic values” after beating up a prisoner who allegedly burned a Quran.
Israel
Oct. 10, 2023
We support Palestine. And we are against this war, which, unlike other conflicts, can escalate into something more,’ the leader of Chechnya says.
Moscow
Aug. 14, 2023
Major General Valeriy Shaitanov not only passed information to the Russian security services but was also involved in a Moscow-sanctioned assassination plot.
Chechnya
Jul. 4, 2023
Milashina has covered rights abuses in Chechnya for Russia's top independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta for years.
War in Ukraine
Jul. 3, 2023
Ramzan Kadyrov professes absolute loyalty to Putin, but he could help spark a North Caucasus problem that could spread to the South Caucasus.
Russia
Jul. 3, 2023
Concerned about potential assassination during their pilgrimage, Kadyrov and Delimkhanov allegedly started rumors that they were hospitalized themselves to hide their actual locations.
Russia
Jun. 30, 2023
The mystery surrounding General Sergei Surovikin’s absence continues to be fed by contradictory statements, on and off the record briefings and apparently well-informed rumor.
War in Ukraine
Jun. 29, 2023
Wagner Chief claimed part of the motivation for his failed “march for justice” was the removal of incompetent Russian military chiefs – he may have succeeded in that after all.