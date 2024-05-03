During the last visit to Kyiv by British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, Ukraine and the United Kingdom started work on an agreement on a 100-year strategic partnership, reported the UK Embassy to Ukraine on its Facebook page.

The strategic agreement between Ukraine and Britain plans to partner for the next century

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM! Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“The Foreign Secretary also kicked off negotiations with Ukraine on a 100 Year Partnership – a new agreement that will build enduring links between our two countries across the spectrum of trade, security and defense cooperation, science and tech, education, culture, and much more,” said the Embassy.

The Foreign Secretary witnessed the resilience of Ukrainians in the face of Russian attacks and noted that this war is a challenge for our entire generation, and Ukraine cannot fight it alone:

Advertisement

“We must all step up to ensure Ukraine has what it needs to win,” said Cameron.

Cameron confirmed a £36 million ($45.2 million) package for Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, including £20 million ($25.1 million) in emergency funding following the recent barrage of attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure and an extra £16 million ($20.1 million) for the winners of the Innovate Ukraine competition.

Cameron’s visits to Kyiv – What is known

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Cameron earlier today in Kyiv, where they discussed various issues of bilateral relations and Britain’s assistance to Ukraine.

Other Topics of Interest 5G in Ukraine Only Possible After War Officials Say Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation also does not rule out using Chinese vendors when the country can establish 5G connections after the war.

The UK Foreign Secretary emphasized that Ukraine has the right to use weapons provided by his country to strike targets in Russia.