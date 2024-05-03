During the last visit to Kyiv by British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, Ukraine and the United Kingdom started work on an agreement on a 100-year strategic partnership, reported the UK Embassy to Ukraine on its Facebook page.
The strategic agreement between Ukraine and Britain plans to partner for the next century
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM!
Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.
“The Foreign Secretary also kicked off negotiations with Ukraine on a 100 Year Partnership – a new agreement that will build enduring links between our two countries across the spectrum of trade, security and defense cooperation, science and tech, education, culture, and much more,” said the Embassy.
The Foreign Secretary witnessed the resilience of Ukrainians in the face of Russian attacks and noted that this war is a challenge for our entire generation, and Ukraine cannot fight it alone:
“We must all step up to ensure Ukraine has what it needs to win,” said Cameron.
Cameron confirmed a £36 million ($45.2 million) package for Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, including £20 million ($25.1 million) in emergency funding following the recent barrage of attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure and an extra £16 million ($20.1 million) for the winners of the Innovate Ukraine competition.
Cameron’s visits to Kyiv – What is known
President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Cameron earlier today in Kyiv, where they discussed various issues of bilateral relations and Britain’s assistance to Ukraine.
5G in Ukraine Only Possible After War Officials Say
The UK Foreign Secretary emphasized that Ukraine has the right to use weapons provided by his country to strike targets in Russia.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (2)
The inevitable criticisms of the United States that will appear in this comments section for not stepping up like the U.K. and making 100-yearlong bilateral commitments with Ukraine will be as obtuse as they would be impractical.
The issue is simple geography. America has those commitments to neighbors and near neighbors in the Western Hemisphere. Even America's most staunch allies in Australia, Taiwan, South Korea, Israel and Great Britain do not have these types of treaties with the U.S. because America is located on the other side of the world.
Britain's courageous example as a leader in Europe should be admired here, and America's reluctance to tie itself to endless European commitments should be understood, if not respected.
This is what Leadership looks like, commitments to Ukriane and fully accepting Ukraine to win this war....
The US can learn somethin important from Britain. But do not hold one's breath. the USA does not support Ukraine winning this war... only to give Ukraine an opportunity to negotiate some kind of agreement, surrendering lands to Russia... this is the US official position!