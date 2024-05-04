In early morning Russian attacks on May 4, Iranian-made Shahed drones hit civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv’s Osnovyansk district, injuring at least three people, Ukrainian officials reported.

“A large scale fire broke out at the site of one of the hits,” Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

One woman and one 13-year-old were brought to the hospital, Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote.

Syniehubov also wrote that two women – 52 and 89 – were treated on the spot.

As reported by the state news site Ukrinform, the first explosion was at 12:54 am, followed by another, five minutes later.