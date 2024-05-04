In early morning Russian attacks on May 4, Iranian-made Shahed drones hit civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv’s Osnovyansk district, injuring at least three people, Ukrainian officials reported.

“A large scale fire broke out at the site of one of the hits,” Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM!

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

One woman and one 13-year-old were brought to the hospital, Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote.

Syniehubov also wrote that two women – 52 and 89 – were treated on the spot.

As reported by the state news site Ukrinform, the first explosion was at 12:54 am, followed by another, five minutes later.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Ukraine Destroys Russian Ammo Depot, Shoots Down 37 Drones Overnight War in Ukraine
Ukraine Destroys Russian Ammo Depot, Shoots Down 37 Drones Overnight
By Kyiv Post
17h ago
Hello ‘Liutiy’ UAV – Goodbye Russian Oil Refineries in-depth Drones
Hello ‘Liutiy’ UAV – Goodbye Russian Oil Refineries
By Bohdan Tuzov
18h ago
Slow and Steady: How Ukraine’s Sophisticated ‘Flying Bricks’ Pound Russia’s Drone Factory War in Ukraine
Slow and Steady: How Ukraine’s Sophisticated ‘Flying Bricks’ Pound Russia’s Drone Factory
By Leo Chiu
1d ago
Ukraine to Restrict Industrial Energy Usage Saturday Evening Following Overnight Strikes War in Ukraine
Ukraine to Restrict Industrial Energy Usage Saturday Evening Following Overnight Strikes
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, May 3, 2024
Next » Is G7 Considering Exchanging Frozen Russian Assets for Occupied Ukrainian Territories?