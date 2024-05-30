The UK dissolved its parliament on Thursday May 30 following Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's recent unexpected call for a general election on July 4.

“All business in the House of Commons and House of Lords has come to an end,” read the British Parliament’s announcement, adding that all posts in the House of Commons became vacant prior to the upcoming election, though Members of the House of Lords would retain their position since they are appointed.

However, it said the government would continue functioning as usual, and ministers – recruited among lawmakers – would “remain in charge of their departments” and get to “keep their ministerial titles.”

As detailed in a Kyiv Post analysis, the opposition socialist Labour Party is likely to win the upcoming election, whose official stance on Ukraine is similar to that of the ruling Conservative Party – which has been in power for 14 years – despite the differing stances on domestic issues.

However, Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer has stated that he wants to see a fully funded plan for reaching the defense target of 2.5 percent of GDP by 2030 and, more importantly, what other areas of fiscal policy will need to be sacrificed to achieve it, which might impact how funding for Ukraine is achieved.

Moreover, the potential participation of minor opposition parties in a coalition government could also influence the UK’s military support for Ukraine.

“The Liberal Democrats, the Greens, and the Scottish National Party (SNP), who could become government partners, while currently seeming to support aid for Ukraine, all strongly oppose British military interventions abroad and oppose the retention of the UK’s independent nuclear deterrent,” read the Kyiv Post analysis.