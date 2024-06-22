Four explosions rocked Kharkiv on Saturday afternoon, June 22. Four Russian UMPB D-30 glide bombs launched from Belgorod, less than 80 kilometers away, hit a residential area, according to Kharkiv region governor Oleh Syniehubov. 

The bombs struck an area of tightly packed residential buildings. There are at least 3 dead.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky posted footage of the torn-off facade of an apartment block and a crater outside.

“Russian terrorists have again hit Kharkiv with guided bombs,” he wrote on Telegram after the latest attack on Ukraine's second largest city, announcing three dead while rescuers still cleared debris.

Syniehubov said the number of wounded has risen to 37, among them 2 children and  4 in critical condition.

Advertisement

Shortly after the attack, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported in his Telegram channel: “The impact hit a residential building.”

According to Terekhov, four strikes fell in the area of dense residential development.

In the early hours of the morning Western Ukraine and Zaporizhzhia came under massive attack targeting critical energy infrastructure.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Has US Placed Restrictions That Prevent Kyiv From Hitting Russian Airfields? ATACMS
Has US Placed Restrictions That Prevent Kyiv From Hitting Russian Airfields?
By Kyiv Post
9h ago
Big Bang Doesn’t Necessarily Mean Big Win – Russia Uses 3,000 Kilogram KAB F-16
Big Bang Doesn’t Necessarily Mean Big Win – Russia Uses 3,000 Kilogram KAB
By Steve Brown
1d ago
‘Teflon Mark’ to Lead NATO – Ukraine at War Update for June 21 War in Ukraine
‘Teflon Mark’ to Lead NATO – Ukraine at War Update for June 21
By John Moretti
1d ago
‘Provocation, Blackmail and Military Threats’ – Ukraine at War Update for June 19 War in Ukraine
‘Provocation, Blackmail and Military Threats’ – Ukraine at War Update for June 19
By John Moretti
Jun. 19
Sponsored content
« Previous WORLD BRIEFING: June 22, 2024