Four explosions rocked Kharkiv on Saturday afternoon, June 22. Four Russian UMPB D-30 glide bombs launched from Belgorod, less than 80 kilometers away, hit a residential area, according to Kharkiv region governor Oleh Syniehubov.

The bombs struck an area of tightly packed residential buildings. There are at least 3 dead.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky posted footage of the torn-off facade of an apartment block and a crater outside.

“Russian terrorists have again hit Kharkiv with guided bombs,” he wrote on Telegram after the latest attack on Ukraine's second largest city, announcing three dead while rescuers still cleared debris.

Syniehubov said the number of wounded has risen to 37, among them 2 children and 4 in critical condition.