“For such Russian strikes to stop, Ukraine must receive the required and, above all, sufficient support from the world, from partners. Every leader knows exactly what needs to be done. It is important to be decisive,” Zelensky wrote on social media.

In the wake of the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to Western leaders for more defense equipment.

On the evening of Oct. 2, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. One of the guided bombs hit a residential building. As a result, ten people were wounded, among them a three-year-old child.

Olaf Scholz says Ukraine will get loan against frozen Russian assets

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has guaranteed that Ukraine will receive a $50 billion loan at the expense of frozen Russian assets, adding that the support for Kyiv from its allies will not weaken.

Scholz spoke during a citizen's dialogue event in the German city of Schwerin, Ukrinform reported.

He called the $50 billion loan “a very deliberate promise of stability for Ukraine,” enabling the nation to retain the required support in the short term.

“This also sends a message to the Russian president that he should not expect that at some point the support [for Ukraine] will simply be gone, and that he will be able to devour the entire country,” the Chancellor said.

Meanwhile, Steffen Hebestreit, a spokesperson for the federal government, commented on the reports about Sholz’s alleged readiness to have a phone call with Putin and guaranteed that the head of the government would do it once it is appropriate.

Jewish pilgrims celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman

Thousands of Jewish pilgrims, descended on the Ukrainian city of Uman this week for Rosh Hashanah, one of the most important holidays in the Jewish calendar, celebrated on Oct. 3 this year.

The city is home to the burial place of Hasidic Jewish leader Rabbi Nachman of Breslov (1772-1810) and has been a site of worship for over 200 years. But with Russia’s ongoing invasion and airlines canceling flights due to rising tensions in the Middle East, the journey has become even harder.

This year, more than 30,000 Orthodox Jewish pilgrims reportedly congregated in Uman.