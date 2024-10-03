Russian air attack hits residential building in Kharkiv

On the evening of Oct. 2, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. One of the guided bombs hit a residential building. As a result, ten people were wounded, among them a three-year-old child.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

In the wake of the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to Western leaders for more defense equipment.

“For such Russian strikes to stop, Ukraine must receive the required and, above all, sufficient support from the world, from partners. Every leader knows exactly what needs to be done. It is important to be decisive,” Zelensky wrote on social media.

Olaf Scholz says Ukraine will get loan against frozen Russian assets

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has guaranteed that Ukraine will receive a $50 billion loan at the expense of frozen Russian assets, adding that the support for Kyiv from its allies will not weaken.

Advertisement

Scholz spoke during a citizen's dialogue event in the German city of Schwerin, Ukrinform reported.

He called the $50 billion loan “a very deliberate promise of stability for Ukraine,” enabling the nation to retain the required support in the short term.

“This also sends a message to the Russian president that he should not expect that at some point the support [for Ukraine] will simply be gone, and that he will be able to devour the entire country,” the Chancellor said.

Switchblade and Caesar Howitzers – More Defense Companies Come to Ukraine
Other Topics of Interest

Switchblade and Caesar Howitzers – More Defense Companies Come to Ukraine

The US AeroVironment and Europe’s KNDS defense companies are the two latest Western companies preparing to establish a presence in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Steffen Hebestreit, a spokesperson for the federal government, commented on the reports about Sholz’s alleged readiness to have a phone call with Putin and guaranteed that the head of the government would do it once it is appropriate.

Jewish pilgrims celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman

Thousands of Jewish pilgrims, descended on the Ukrainian city of Uman this week for Rosh Hashanah, one of the most important holidays in the Jewish calendar, celebrated on Oct. 3 this year.

The city is home to the burial place of Hasidic Jewish leader Rabbi Nachman of Breslov (1772-1810) and has been a site of worship for over 200 years. But with Russia’s ongoing invasion and airlines canceling flights due to rising tensions in the Middle East, the journey has become even harder.

Advertisement

This year, more than 30,000 Orthodox Jewish pilgrims reportedly congregated in Uman.

A large number of police and ambulances were dispatched for the two-day holiday.

For the third year running, authorities had asked the pilgrims not to come, pointing out that their gatherings violate the war-time restrictions that Ukrainians have to follow.

This year 16 Israeli police officers arrived in Uman to help maintain order, police spokesperson Zoya Vovk told AFP.

“They help translate and convey information from the Ukrainian police to the pilgrims,” she said.

“This includes information about compliance with curfew rules, compliance with air raid siren rules, and other issues that need to be communicated to pilgrims,” she added.

In April last year, a Russian missile strike on an apartment block in the city killed 23 people.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

The Kyiv Post is Ukraines English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspapers first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.

Read Next
Thousands of Pilgrims Celebrate Jewish New Year in Ukraine EXCLUSIVE Religion
Thousands of Pilgrims Celebrate Jewish New Year in Ukraine
By Sergii Kostezh
2h ago
Poland Hails Step Towards Defusing Ukraine History Row Ukraine
Poland Hails Step Towards Defusing Ukraine History Row
By AFP
3h ago
Switchblade and Caesar Howitzers – More Defense Companies Come to Ukraine Tanks
Switchblade and Caesar Howitzers – More Defense Companies Come to Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Ukraine's Population Set to Plummet to 25.2 Million by 2051 War in Ukraine
Ukraine's Population Set to Plummet to 25.2 Million by 2051
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Russia Opens ‘Extremist’ Trial of Four Independent Journalists
Next » ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, October 2, 2024