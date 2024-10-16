Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) reported on a successful operation carried out to liberate the forested area north of Lyptsi in the Kharkiv region. The operation, carried out by its “Arthan” and “Kraken” units along with members of the International Legion, destroyed an almost complete regiment of Russian troops.

According to HUR’s press service, Ukrainian scouts captured the enemy Regiment's defensive area, destroyed three motorized infantry battalions, its “Storm” unit, and the reconnaissance company of the 7th separate motorized infantry regiment of the 11th army corps of the Russian Armed Forces.

“Additionally, during the assault, several of Moscow’s soldiers were captured, who will be used return Ukrainian defenders from Russian captivity,” HUR stated, adding that “after clearing 400 hectares of the forest area north of Lyptsi, the situation for the invaders in this section of the front has deteriorated and is close to hopeless.”

According to a Kyiv Post source, the special operation was completed on Tuesday, Oct. 15.