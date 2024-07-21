81-year-old President Joe Biden announced that on Sunday that he was ending his candidacy for re-election, saying “it is in the best interest of my party and the country.” He had been under mounting pressure to stand down following his dreadful performance in June’s debate against his rival candidate Trump and other suggestions that his memory was failing him – referring to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky as President Putin.

Here is his resignation letter in full:

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“My Fellow Americans,

Over the past three and a half years, we have made great progress as a Nation. Today, America has the strongest economy in the world. We’ve made historic investments in rebuilding our Nation, in lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and in expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans. We’ve provided critically needed care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances. Passed the first gun safety law in 30 years. Appointed the first African American woman to the Supreme Court. And passed the most significant climate legislation in the history of the world. America has never been better positioned to lead than we are today.

Advertisement

I know none of this could have been done without you, the American people. Together, we overcame a once in a century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We’ve protected and preserved our Democracy. And we’ve revitalized and strengthened our alliances around the world.

Other Topics of Interest Fighting on the Battlefield of Ideas: Time for the Democratic World to Mobilize As the world splits ever more into democratic blocs facing those of autocracies whose tendencies spread to the West, democracies must rally with determination to promote the ideas of freedom.

It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.

I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision. For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me.

Advertisement

I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can’t do - when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America.”

It was reported on Sunday evening that he was prepared to endorse his Vice President, Kamala Harris, as the Democrat’s candidate. It is now to be seen how his party recovers from some of the recent uncertainty and who they feel would be the best opponent to Donald Trump.

Within minutes Donald Trump posted the following on his Truth Social site:

“Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was! He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement. All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn't capable of being President, and he wasn't - And now, look what he's done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Advertisement

The TV channels are already wheeling out the talking heads who give their often conflicting views on what the unprecedented situation will mean for the Democratic Party, Donal Trump and the election process.

CBS reported that an emergency meeting of senior Democratic National Committee (DNC) officials had been called and was meeting on Sunday evening

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican said on X (Twitter): “If Joe Biden is not fit to run for president, he is not fit to serve as president.”

Johnson added: “He must resign the office immediately.” Then went on to say that polling day “cannot arrive soon enough.”