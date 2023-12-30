Latest

Trump Stokes Opposition to Biden Border Plan
US
1 day ago
Trump Stokes Opposition to Biden Border Plan
A bipartisan deal tying aid for Kyiv, a Biden priority, with money for border security, as Republicans have demanded, had seemed in the cards just days ago.
By AFP
For a US Strategy on Ukraine
Ukraine
Jan. 26, 15:58
OPINION: For a US Strategy on Ukraine
The United States must declare that its goal is for Ukraine to win and, at long last, must make it the main US policy. And the corollary is that Russia must be defeated.
By Anders Aslund
Biden to Hold Talks with Congressional Leaders on Aid for Ukraine and Israel
Ukraine
Jan. 17, 13:56
Biden to Hold Talks with Congressional Leaders on Aid for Ukraine and Israel
The US Administration’s $110 billion request to provide further assistance to Ukraine, Israel and strengthen US border controls, has been held up by a dispute with Republican representatives.
By Kyiv Post
Is Biden Deserting World Freedom?
US
Jan. 13, 12:15
OPINION: Is Biden Deserting World Freedom?
The US President has several choices by which to buttress America's role as defender of democratic governments. Instead, he is opting for a US retreat, thinking it will win him the next election.
By Robert Zubrin
White House Backs Proposal to Seize Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine
Biden
Jan. 11, 12:37
White House Backs Proposal to Seize Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine
In response to the memo from the National Security Council to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, the administration “welcomes in principle” a bill that would allow it to confiscate these funds.
By Alisa Orlova
Biden in Dark Over Defense Chief's Cancer For Month
US
Jan. 10, 08:26
Biden in Dark Over Defense Chief's Cancer For Month
Austin's failure to disclose his hospitalization has prompted an extraordinary row in Washington and could be embarrassing for Biden, who faces multiple foreign crises in his reelection campaign year.
By AFP
Predictions and Wishes for 2024 – Some Personal Thoughts EXCLUSIVE
US
Jan. 7, 12:29
OPINION: Predictions and Wishes for 2024 – Some Personal Thoughts
A prominent American-Ukrainian activist and lawyer shares his thoughts and hopes about the prospects that 2024 hold. The stakes are nothing less than democracy in both Kyiv and Washington.
By Askold S. Lozynskyj
Biden Sets Sights on Trump in 'Uphill' 2024 Battle
US
Jan. 6, 13:34
Biden Sets Sights on Trump in 'Uphill' 2024 Battle
Biden launches ferocious battle not only for his political life, but that of 'US democracy'.
By AFP
Biden Kickstarts 2024 Campaign With Speech Targeting Trump
US
Jan. 5, 07:09
Biden Kickstarts 2024 Campaign With Speech Targeting Trump
Neck and neck with Trump, the 81-year-old Democrat will depict his Republican rival as a national threat in an address near the historic US independence war site of Valley Forge in Pennsylvania.
By AFP
Biden Names Defense of Ukraine Among Main Accomplishments of US in 2023
War in Ukraine
Jan. 1, 12:33
Biden Names Defense of Ukraine Among Main Accomplishments of US in 2023
US President Says Supporting Ukraine a Major American Accomplishment.
By UkrInform
Biden Urges Congress to Approve Additional Funding for Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Dec. 30, 2023
Biden Urges Congress to Approve Additional Funding for Ukraine
Biden tells Congress that Putin "must be stopped" and Ukraine supported "without further delay."
By Interfax-Ukraine
President Biden Signs Record-Breaking Defense Bill With $300m for Ukraine
Ukraine
Dec. 23, 2023
President Biden Signs Record-Breaking Defense Bill With $300m for Ukraine
The bill covers everything required by the vast US military from pay rises for service members to the purchasing of warships.
By Kyiv Post
Five Elections in 2024 That Will Shape The Global Order
Ukraine
Dec. 19, 2023
Five Elections in 2024 That Will Shape The Global Order
With half the world heading to the polls in 2024, and some 30 countries electing a president, here are five key elections to watch.
By AFP
Top US Lawmaker 'Very Optimistic' on Ukraine, Border Deal
War in Ukraine
Dec. 18, 2023
Top US Lawmaker 'Very Optimistic' on Ukraine, Border Deal
The US congressional negotiators worked over the weekend to create a deal that would provide aid to Ukraine and Israel in exchange for increased border security.
By AFP
Biden Announces $200M for Kyiv, as Zelensky Appeals to Lawmakers in Washington
Zelensky
Dec. 13, 2023
Biden Announces $200M for Kyiv, as Zelensky Appeals to Lawmakers in Washington
The latest tranche to include more missiles and munitions; but US Congress remains seemingly unmoved days before new vote on $60 billion to Kyiv
By John Moretti
Washington Insider: It’s Looking Grim For Ukraine Aid
Ukraine
Dec. 7, 2023
Washington Insider: It’s Looking Grim For Ukraine Aid
Having rejected Biden’s plan to send $61 billion of aid to Ukraine, there are increasingly ominous signs rising out of Washington.
By Jason Jay Smart