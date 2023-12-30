Latest
US
1 day ago
A bipartisan deal tying aid for Kyiv, a Biden priority, with money for border security, as Republicans have demanded, had seemed in the cards just days ago.
Ukraine
Jan. 26, 15:58
The United States must declare that its goal is for Ukraine to win and, at long last, must make it the main US policy. And the corollary is that Russia must be defeated.
Ukraine
Jan. 17, 13:56
The US Administration’s $110 billion request to provide further assistance to Ukraine, Israel and strengthen US border controls, has been held up by a dispute with Republican representatives.
US
Jan. 13, 12:15
The US President has several choices by which to buttress America's role as defender of democratic governments. Instead, he is opting for a US retreat, thinking it will win him the next election.
Biden
Jan. 11, 12:37
In response to the memo from the National Security Council to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, the administration “welcomes in principle” a bill that would allow it to confiscate these funds.
US
Jan. 10, 08:26
Austin's failure to disclose his hospitalization has prompted an extraordinary row in Washington and could be embarrassing for Biden, who faces multiple foreign crises in his reelection campaign year.
US
Jan. 7, 12:29
A prominent American-Ukrainian activist and lawyer shares his thoughts and hopes about the prospects that 2024 hold. The stakes are nothing less than democracy in both Kyiv and Washington.
US
Jan. 6, 13:34
Biden launches ferocious battle not only for his political life, but that of 'US democracy'.
US
Jan. 5, 07:09
Neck and neck with Trump, the 81-year-old Democrat will depict his Republican rival as a national threat in an address near the historic US independence war site of Valley Forge in Pennsylvania.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 1, 12:33
US President Says Supporting Ukraine a Major American Accomplishment.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 30, 2023
Biden tells Congress that Putin "must be stopped" and Ukraine supported "without further delay."
Ukraine
Dec. 23, 2023
The bill covers everything required by the vast US military from pay rises for service members to the purchasing of warships.
Ukraine
Dec. 19, 2023
With half the world heading to the polls in 2024, and some 30 countries electing a president, here are five key elections to watch.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 18, 2023
The US congressional negotiators worked over the weekend to create a deal that would provide aid to Ukraine and Israel in exchange for increased border security.
Zelensky
Dec. 13, 2023
The latest tranche to include more missiles and munitions; but US Congress remains seemingly unmoved days before new vote on $60 billion to Kyiv
Ukraine
Dec. 7, 2023
Having rejected Biden’s plan to send $61 billion of aid to Ukraine, there are increasingly ominous signs rising out of Washington.