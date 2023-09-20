Latest

Trump Stokes Opposition to Biden Border Plan
US
1 day ago
A bipartisan deal tying aid for Kyiv, a Biden priority, with money for border security, as Republicans have demanded, had seemed in the cards just days ago.
By AFP
Jury Orders Trump to Pay $83 mn for Sex Assault Defamation
US
2 days ago
Angry trump humiliated by a massive damages verdict against him after defaming a woman he was found to have sexually assaulted.
By AFP
Washington Insider: Why Haley Won’t Quit and What It Means for Ukraine
US
Jan. 25, 08:53
Trump won in the New Hampshire Republican primary, but runner-up Nikki Haley did well enough to show that her challenge is acquiring momentum.
By Jason Jay Smart, Hether Beck
US Election Top Risk to World No Matter Who Wins: Consultancy
Ukraine
Jan. 9, 08:07
The Eurasia Group ranked the war in Ukraine as the third biggest risk, with the study predicting the country in 2024 will in effect become partitioned.
By AFP
Zelensky Responds Furiously to Donald Trump’s ‘Peace Plan’
War in Ukraine
Sep. 20, 2023
The Ukrainian president was responding to Trump’s repeated claims that he could stop Russia’s full-scale invasion “in 24 hours,” though he has never explained exactly how.
By Kyiv Post
Donald Trump’s Latest Rant About Ukraine Makes Multiple Dubious Claims
War in Ukraine
Jul. 19, 2023
While Trump doesn’t have a single negative word for President Putin, he has plenty for “weak and disrespected” President Biden and Ukraine’s European allies.
By Kyiv Post
Putin Has ‘Already Lost’ Ukraine War, Says Biden
War in Ukraine
Jul. 14, 2023
Biden played down the latest bout of nuclear rhetoric from Russia, saying: “I don’t think there’s any real prospect... of Putin using nuclear weapons.
By AFP
Zelensky Slams Donald Trump’s Surrender Plan to Stop War ‘in 24 Hours’
War in Ukraine
Jul. 10, 2023
President Volodymyr Zelensky panned former-US President Donald Trump for his claim that he could end Russia’s war in Ukraine in 24 hours if he were elected again in 2024.
By Kyiv Post
Vilnius NATO Summit – a Moment of Truth EXCLUSIVE
War in Ukraine
Jul. 8, 2023
OPINION: Vilnius NATO Summit – a Moment of Truth
In the leadup to the NATO summit in Vilnius, there are certain mistakes made in the past that should not be repeated. Angela Merkel’s appeasement is at the top of the list.
By Askold S. Lozynskyj
Former VP Pence, UK ex-PM Truss Back Exiled Iran Opposition Group
Ukraine
Jul. 2, 2023
Large Iranian opposition movement rally held in Paris.
By AFP
Mike Pence Makes Surprise Visit to Ukraine
Ukraine
Jun. 30, 2023
US presidential hopeful Mike Pence arrived in Kyiv to demonstrate his ongoing support for Ukraine, in contrast with his Republican rivals for the top job.
By Kyiv Post
Yermak Critic Spartz Passionate About FBI Collusion and Russian Disinformation
Ukraine
Jun. 24, 2023
OPINION: Yermak Critic Spartz Passionate About FBI Collusion and Russian Disinformation
America’s delayed reactions to Russia’s war against Ukraine and Donald Trump “pee-tape” appear linked to the Clintons and the Democrats according to Republican firebrand.
By Lada Roslycky
Bulgarian Booker Prize Winner on Impact of Russia's War Against Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Jun. 21, 2023
Bulgarian Booker Prize Winner on Impact of Russia's War Against Ukraine
'Wars bring back the past,' say Booker Prize winner, Bulgarian, Georgi Gospodinov
By AFP
Blinken Opens Rare Beijing Visit in Bid to Lower Temperature
US
Jun. 18, 2023
He was originally scheduled to visit in February but abruptly scrapped his plans as the United States protested -- and later shot down -- what it said was a Chinese spy balloon flying over its soil.
By AFP
‘Zelensky Is Not a Jew’: The 5 Craziest Things Putin Said During His Latest Press Conference
War in Ukraine
Jun. 17, 2023
Zelensky is "a disgrace to the Jewish people," Ukraine is failing to succeed in its counteroffensive and some very strong words for the West and NATO countries.
By Kyiv Post