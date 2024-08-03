- The average daily Russian casualties (killed and wounded) in Ukraine has fallen over the past two months from a conflict high of over 1262 per day in May to 1140 in July 2024. Despite this reduction, the last three months have been the costliest for Russian forces since February 2022, according to Ukrainian General Staff reporting.
- The reduction in daily average is likely indicative of Russian forces consolidating positions on the Kharkiv axis. Although this new approach has increased the pressure on the frontline, an effective Ukrainian defence and a lack of Russian training reduces Russia's ability to exploit any tactical successes into wider operational gains.
- Russia's casualty rate will likely continue to average above 1,000 a day throughout August 2024 as Russia continues offensive operations on a wide front from Kharkiv in the north to Robotyne in the south of Ukraine.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 3 August 2024.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) August 3, 2024
