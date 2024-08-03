Russia was preparing to supply missiles and military equipment to the Houthis in Yemen at the end of July, but abandoned these plans following warnings from Saudi Arabia, CNN reports, citing multiple sources.

According to two sources, the United States separately requested that Saudi Arabia help persuade Moscow to cancel the weapons transfer.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

However, it remains unclear whether Saudi Arabia's warning was the decisive factor or just one of several that led Russia to change its plans.

Although the weapon supply was postponed, Russia sent military personnel to Yemen for three days at the end of July to assist the Houthis. American officials observed Russian ships stopping in the southern Red Sea, where personnel disembarked and were transported to Yemen by boat.

Advertisement

The Russian military carried bags, but nothing large enough to contain weapons or their components. It is unclear whether the ships transported the equipment initially intended for transfer.

Before and during this visit, the Houthis issued a notice warning ships of potential dangers, which CNN calls unusual. According to American intelligence, the Houthis planned live-fire exercises, but these plans were likely canceled.

CNN sources have reported that Russia allegedly considered providing weapons and guidance to the Houthis in response to the Biden administration permitting Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied arms to launch attacks on Russian soil.

Other Topics of Interest Putin Calls Ukraine’s Kursk Incursion ‘Large-Scale Provocation’ In addition to the typical criticism of Kyiv, the Russian president didn’t comment on potential responses and said he would meet later with military and intelligence officials.

The White House has been working to maintain a truce between the Saudis and the Houthis, established in 2022. A senior White House official stated that any third-party attempt to support the Houthis with weapons is seen as "contrary to the goals" pursued by Washington.

The Saudi Embassy in the United States declined to comment, and the Kremlin did not respond to journalists' requests.

Since November 2023, Yemeni Houthis have regularly attacked naval vessels in the Red Sea, targeting ships linked to Israel and responding to what they call "American-Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip."

Advertisement

These attacks have also affected merchant ships from various countries, leading major shipping companies to avoid the Suez Canal or take alternative routes.