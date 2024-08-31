Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • European Union (EU) member state officials continue to express divergent views about Ukraine's ability to use European-provided weapons to strike military targets in Russia.
  • Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian and Russian forces made marginal gains in Kursk Oblast on August 30.
  • Russian state-owned polling agencies are recognizing limited upticks in Russian domestic discontent towards Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian authorities amid the Ukrainian incursion into Kursk Oblast.
  • Venezuela extradited Colombian citizens who fought as members of the Ukrainian military to Russia, demonstrating growing Russian-Venezuelan cooperation and Venezuelan support for Russia's war.
  • Hungary and Russia continue to deepen their bilateral cooperation.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk as Ukrainian Air Force Commander on August 30.
  • Russian forces recently advanced near Svatove, Pokrovsk, and Donetsk City.
  • French outlet Le Monde reported on August 30 that about 100 mercenaries from the Russian "Bear Brigade" private military company departed Burkina Faso to join Russian forces fighting in Kursk Oblast.

ISW - map.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Authors: Riley Bailey, Davit Gasparyan, Christina Harward, Grace Mappes, and George Barros.

See the original here.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
ISW
ISW
Read Next
Washington Reportedly Rejects Plan to Send US Contractors to Maintain F-16s in Ukraine US
Washington Reportedly Rejects Plan to Send US Contractors to Maintain F-16s in Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Ukraine’s Turning Point Top News
OPINION: Ukraine’s Turning Point
By Diane Francis
1h ago
Casualties From Russia’s Friday Kharkiv Strike Close to 100, Says Officials War in Ukraine
Casualties From Russia’s Friday Kharkiv Strike Close to 100, Says Officials
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
Zelensky Dismisses Air Force Chief After F-16 Crash War in Ukraine
Zelensky Dismisses Air Force Chief After F-16 Crash
By Leo Chiu
5h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Kremlin Says Not Worried Putin Could Be Arrested in ICC Member Mongolia
Next » NATO Chief Backs Ukraine Offensive in Russia's Kursk