Key Takeaways from the ISW:
- European Union (EU) member state officials continue to express divergent views about Ukraine's ability to use European-provided weapons to strike military targets in Russia.
- Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian and Russian forces made marginal gains in Kursk Oblast on August 30.
- Russian state-owned polling agencies are recognizing limited upticks in Russian domestic discontent towards Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian authorities amid the Ukrainian incursion into Kursk Oblast.
- Venezuela extradited Colombian citizens who fought as members of the Ukrainian military to Russia, demonstrating growing Russian-Venezuelan cooperation and Venezuelan support for Russia's war.
- Hungary and Russia continue to deepen their bilateral cooperation.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk as Ukrainian Air Force Commander on August 30.
- Russian forces recently advanced near Svatove, Pokrovsk, and Donetsk City.
- French outlet Le Monde reported on August 30 that about 100 mercenaries from the Russian "Bear Brigade" private military company departed Burkina Faso to join Russian forces fighting in Kursk Oblast.
Authors: Riley Bailey, Davit Gasparyan, Christina Harward, Grace Mappes, and George Barros.
