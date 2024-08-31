Ukraine's sporting infrastructure has been dealt a "devastating blow" since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, but the government is determined to rebuild its sports infrastructure, Sports Minister Matviy Bidnyi told AFP.

By the end of the Paris Olympics earlier this month, nearly 500 athletes and coaches had lost their lives among the thousands of casualties.

Around 520 sports facilities had either been damaged or destroyed.

Bidnyi, 44, said ahead of the Paralympics it was imperative the future sporting talent, whether able-bodied or disabled, had good training facilities within Ukraine.

Many Olympians and Paralympians sought safe haven elsewhere -- for example fencer Olga Kharlan and her saber teammates went to Italy while Artem Manko, a para fencer who won silver in Tokyo three years ago, accepted an invitation from his German counterparts.

"The war has dealt a devastating blow to our sports infrastructure, destroying hundreds of facilities and taking the lives of many athletes and coaches," said Bidnyi in replies sent by email.

"However, the resilience of our sports community is remarkable.

"We are determined to rebuild a convenient and functional sports infrastructure after victory and to ensure that young talents continue to have opportunities for development and success.

"The war has only strengthened our resolve to support and nurture the next generation of athletes."

Bidnyi, whose own sporting penchant is bodybuilding, said Kharlan's remarkable comeback in the sabre bronze medal match at the Paris Olympics – she went on to take gold in the team event – represents "the will to win, which has become a defining characteristic of Ukrainians."

He said that the 12 medals – including three gold – that Ukraine won at the Olympics and whatever medals come in the Paralympics send "a powerful message to the world."

"It demonstrates that despite aggression and attempts to destroy our nation, Ukraine stands firm and is capable of astounding the world," he said.

The victories in the sporting arena "show that Ukraine will fight, no matter the circumstances."

'Beacon of hope'

Bidnyi, who has been in his present role since November last year, argued that Ukrainian success destroyed the narrative Russia wants the world to accept.

"For Russia, our success is a reminder that their attempts to destroy Ukraine and disrupt the global order have failed," he said.

"Our athletes are showing the world that Ukraine not only survives but thrives and succeeds."

The Olympic and Paralympic medallists' efforts do not go unrewarded – a gold medallist receives $125,000, $80,000 is paid for silver, and $55,000 for a bronze.

"This reward is intended to support them in their future endeavors and as a token of gratitude from the nation," Bidnyi said.

While they enjoy the financial rewards Bidnyi says the Olympians and the Paralympians deliver something hugely important to their compatriots in the war-torn country.

"The success of our Olympians has provided a significant morale boost to the people of Ukraine," he said.

"In times of war, every victory, especially on such a prestigious platform as the Olympics, becomes a source of inspiration and hope.

"Seeing our athletes compete and win under the Ukrainian flag is a powerful motivator to keep fighting."

There was no better example of that than the first Sunday of the athletics when Ukraine won three medals.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh won the high jump and Iryna Gerashchenko claimed bronze. Minutes later, Mykhaylo Kokhan came third in the men's hammer.

"Indeed, we could call it our 'Super Sunday'," he said.

"That day was filled with incredible pride and joy for all Ukrainians.

"It was a beacon of hope for our people.

"These victories came at a time when they were most needed, offering a sense of normalcy, pride, and unity amidst ongoing struggles.

"My emotions were mixed – from immense pride to deep gratitude to these athletes who managed to succeed despite the many challenges posed by the war."