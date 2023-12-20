Latest

Ukraine's Kostyuk Says Players at Australian Open Can Remind of Horrors of War
Ukraine
Jan. 21, 15:37
Ukraine's Kostyuk Says Players at Australian Open Can Remind of Horrors of War
The 37th-ranked player said that the ability of Ukrainian players to continue to perform shows "there is no limit in human possibilities withstanding stress".
By AFP
Kostyuk Makes Last Eight to End Timofeeva's Australian Open Run
Ukraine
Jan. 21, 09:18
Kostyuk Makes Last Eight to End Timofeeva's Australian Open Run
Kostyuk, who has spoken out strongly against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, opted not to shake hands with her opponent. 
By AFP
Tennis 'Doesn't Really Matter' With Ukrainians Dying: Kostyuk
War in Ukraine
Jan. 20, 10:07
Tennis 'Doesn't Really Matter' With Ukrainians Dying: Kostyuk
Kostyuk, whose previous best effort at a major was reaching the last 16 at the French Open in 2021, accused people of forgetting about the conflict because they had got "used to it".
By AFP
Ukraine May Boycott Paris Olympics – Minister of Sports EXCLUSIVE
Ukraine
Jan. 16, 11:13
Ukraine May Boycott Paris Olympics – Minister of Sports
Kyiv may boycott the Olympic Games in Paris if Russian and Belarusian athletes compete. Meanwhile, it's raised the issue of Iranian athletes' too as it provides Russia with deadly drones.
By Maryna Shashkova
Ukrainian Figure Skater Performs With Symbolic Bloodstain at Championships
Sports
Jan. 14, 10:54
Ukrainian Figure Skater Performs With Symbolic Bloodstain at Championships
In a protest against Russia’s continuing attacks on Ukraine, figure-skating champion Ivan Shmuratko interprets the life and death of a child killed by a Russian missile.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine Appeals to Court of Arbitration to Impose Russian and Belarusian Olympics Ban
Russia
Jan. 13, 08:54
Ukraine Appeals to Court of Arbitration to Impose Russian and Belarusian Olympics Ban
Ukraine’s National Olympic Committee has stopped accepting IOC Solidarity Fund payments and 192 Ukrainian athletes have signed an open letter to French dignitaries.
By Ihor N. Stelmach
Driving Kids Up the Wall: 83-Year-Old Climber Still Coaching Children
Ukraine
Jan. 12, 13:56
Driving Kids Up the Wall: 83-Year-Old Climber Still Coaching Children
Liliya Samsonova, a Ukrainian master climber and coach with over sixty years of experience, continues training a new generation of champion climbers amidst the Russian shelling of Kharkiv.
By Ihor N. Stelmach
More Than 80 Ukrainian Athletes Appeal to French Dignitaries
War in Ukraine
Jan. 5, 17:22
More Than 80 Ukrainian Athletes Appeal to French Dignitaries
Many of the Russian and Belarusian athletes who will participate in the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games openly support Russia’s war against Ukraine. Ukrainians want them banned.
By Ihor N. Stelmach
Ukrainian Athletes Fight for Freedom
War in Ukraine
Dec. 20, 2023
Ukrainian Athletes Fight for Freedom
Despite Russia’s full-scale invasion many Ukrainian athletes have managed to keep up their training, hoping their defiant spirit and achievements will inspire the Ukrainian people.
By Ihor N. Stelmach
Russia Still Banned From Olympic Athletics -- 'But Things Change': Coe
Russia
Dec. 19, 2023
Russia Still Banned From Olympic Athletics -- 'But Things Change': Coe
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said earlier this month that athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus would be able to compete in Paris as neutrals, outside of team events.
By AFP
Tension Over Russian and Belarusian Participation in France 2024 Olympics
War in Ukraine
Dec. 11, 2023
Tension Over Russian and Belarusian Participation in France 2024 Olympics
The Olympic Committee’s decision on Russian and Belarusian participation in the 2024 Olympics was unexpected for Ukraine, but there is still a question over EU entry visas.
By Maryna Shashkova
Olympic Chiefs Give Green Light to Participation of Russian Athletes as Neutrals
War in Ukraine
Dec. 8, 2023
Olympic Chiefs Give Green Light to Participation of Russian Athletes as Neutrals
The International Olympic Committee added that there were currently only eight athletes from Russia and three from Belarus who had qualified as neutral athletes. 
By AFP
Ukrainian Footballers Abroad Help Raise Awareness EXCLUSIVE
War in Ukraine
Nov. 25, 2023
OPINION: Ukrainian Footballers Abroad Help Raise Awareness
As ambassadors in the spirit of a British journalist who defied the Kremlin’s lies about the Holodomor, Ukrainian footballers are making sure the public does not ignore their war-torn country.
By David Kirichenko
Defiant Ukraine Vow to 'Fight' on Despite Euro 2024 Setback
Ukraine
Nov. 21, 2023
Defiant Ukraine Vow to 'Fight' on Despite Euro 2024 Setback
Ukraine national football team's coach, Serhiy Rebrov, stays defiant after a 0-0 draw with Italy, missing Euro 2024 automatic qualification.
By AFP
Fury to Fight Usyk For Undisputed Heavyweight Crown on February 17
Ukraine
Nov. 17, 2023
Fury to Fight Usyk For Undisputed Heavyweight Crown on February 17
The winner will be crowned the heavyweight division's first undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis from 1999 to 2000.
By AFP
‘The Full-Scale Invasion Has Made Ukrainian Esports Unique’: Interview With Legendary Cyber Commentator
Ukraine
Nov. 14, 2023
‘The Full-Scale Invasion Has Made Ukrainian Esports Unique’: Interview With Legendary Cyber Commentator
Ukrainian cyber legend Oleksiy Maletsky takes Kyiv Post “behind the scenes” of this gaming industry and how the full-scale invasion changed Ukrainian cyber sports.
By Anna Neplii