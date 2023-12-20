Latest
Jan. 21, 15:37
The 37th-ranked player said that the ability of Ukrainian players to continue to perform shows "there is no limit in human possibilities withstanding stress".
Jan. 21, 09:18
Kostyuk, who has spoken out strongly against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, opted not to shake hands with her opponent.
Jan. 20, 10:07
Kostyuk, whose previous best effort at a major was reaching the last 16 at the French Open in 2021, accused people of forgetting about the conflict because they had got "used to it".
Jan. 16, 11:13
Kyiv may boycott the Olympic Games in Paris if Russian and Belarusian athletes compete. Meanwhile, it's raised the issue of Iranian athletes' too as it provides Russia with deadly drones.
Jan. 14, 10:54
In a protest against Russia’s continuing attacks on Ukraine, figure-skating champion Ivan Shmuratko interprets the life and death of a child killed by a Russian missile.
Jan. 13, 08:54
Ukraine’s National Olympic Committee has stopped accepting IOC Solidarity Fund payments and 192 Ukrainian athletes have signed an open letter to French dignitaries.
Jan. 12, 13:56
Liliya Samsonova, a Ukrainian master climber and coach with over sixty years of experience, continues training a new generation of champion climbers amidst the Russian shelling of Kharkiv.
Jan. 5, 17:22
Many of the Russian and Belarusian athletes who will participate in the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games openly support Russia’s war against Ukraine. Ukrainians want them banned.
Dec. 20, 2023
Despite Russia’s full-scale invasion many Ukrainian athletes have managed to keep up their training, hoping their defiant spirit and achievements will inspire the Ukrainian people.
Dec. 19, 2023
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said earlier this month that athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus would be able to compete in Paris as neutrals, outside of team events.
Dec. 11, 2023
The Olympic Committee’s decision on Russian and Belarusian participation in the 2024 Olympics was unexpected for Ukraine, but there is still a question over EU entry visas.
Dec. 8, 2023
The International Olympic Committee added that there were currently only eight athletes from Russia and three from Belarus who had qualified as neutral athletes.
Nov. 25, 2023
As ambassadors in the spirit of a British journalist who defied the Kremlin’s lies about the Holodomor, Ukrainian footballers are making sure the public does not ignore their war-torn country.
Nov. 21, 2023
Ukraine national football team's coach, Serhiy Rebrov, stays defiant after a 0-0 draw with Italy, missing Euro 2024 automatic qualification.
Nov. 17, 2023
The winner will be crowned the heavyweight division's first undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis from 1999 to 2000.
Nov. 14, 2023
‘The Full-Scale Invasion Has Made Ukrainian Esports Unique’: Interview With Legendary Cyber Commentator
Ukrainian cyber legend Oleksiy Maletsky takes Kyiv Post “behind the scenes” of this gaming industry and how the full-scale invasion changed Ukrainian cyber sports.