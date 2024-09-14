The Russian counterattack in Kursk Oblast has lost its initial momentum and the Ukrainians are now trying to break through, reports from various social media indicate.

Video footage posted by Ukraine’s Khorne group show a column of Ukrainian armored vehicles moving through what they say is Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The Khorne Group is the surveillance and target acquisition branch of Ukraine’s 116th Separate Mechanized Brigade.

Kyiv Post has not been able to independently verify the location and date of the video footage.

Advertisement

Ukraine has expanded a lodgment along 38H-052 HWY axis, according to various reports.

Military analyst Chuck Pfarrer notes that Ukrainian special operations forces are operating east of 38H-589, threatening Russian ground lines of communication and supply (GLOCS).

Ukraine appears to be trying to divide a large pocket formed against the Seym River in two parts, potentially trapping as many as 1,000 Russian troops.

Russian social media channels report that their counterattack had gotten bogged down and Ukrainians have begun advancing in their rear, threatening to encircle them.

“The situation in Glushkovsky district remains tense. Heavy fighting is underway. The enemy [Ukrainians] continues to advance and try to consolidate. Border guards, together with units of the Russian Ministry of Defense, are fighting, not allowing them to break through farther. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are introducing new forces into the battle, bringing it tanks, armored vehicles, and infantry. Artillery and aviation are working on both sides.”

With regard to the number of troops arrayed, Kyiv Post senior defense analyst Stefan Korshak says: “It’s hard to tell the size of the Ukrainian force making this attack but based on videos and Russian milbloggers, it’s not a raid. At this point reports seem to hint towards a conventional force that could not be smaller than a battalion, that probably is at least a brigade, and potentially could be the spear tip of multiple brigades.”

Advertisement

Since Aug. 6 when Ukraine launched their invasion of Russian territory, the AFU have repeatedly tried to destroy as many bridge and pontoon crossings over the Seym River as possible.

On Sept. 10 the Russian’s launched a long-expected counterattack to push Ukraine out of Russian territory.