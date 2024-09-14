Among the 103 Ukrainian soldiers released were members of the Azov Regiment, who have been held in Russian captivity since the early days of the full-scale war. Other servicemen were part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the Border Guard service, and the police. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. They defended key areas such as Kyiv, Donetsk, Mariupol, Azovstal, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv regions.

103 Ukrainians have returned home from Russian captivity today!🇺🇦



This is the second prisoner exchange in two days.



Among them are primarily the defenders of Mariupol and “Azovstal”. pic.twitter.com/QgoNAI7MKZ — KyivPost (@KyivPost) September 14, 2024

The released included members of the 36th Marine Brigade, special forces from the Kraken unit, and the 12th Special Forces Brigade of the Azov Regiment.

Emotional reunion 💔



Released from brutal Russian captivity, a Ukrainian defender reunites with loved ones after an ordeal most can't imagine.



🎥: Exclusive video by Kateryna Zakharchenko, journalist at Kyiv Post pic.twitter.com/ggi2US9KgV — KyivPost (@KyivPost) September 14, 2024

According to Olena Tolkachova, head of the Azov foster care service, 23 soldiers from the regiment have now returned home. The Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War added that many of these soldiers were seriously injured or ill and require immediate medical care.