Top 4 Startups with Ukrainian Roots

As our needs evolve, innovative startups are stepping in to address critical market gaps. From document management and education to productivity, coding, and language learning, these four Ukraine-born products are driving real change.

Emerging from Kyiv's dynamic tech scene in 2023, PDF Guru quickly became the go-to for those seeking a simpler way to handle their PDFs. Whether you need to edit, convert, merge, sign or split documents, this app makes it easy to handle a wide range of file formats — from popular ones like Word and Excel to older formats like DjVu.

PDF Guru’s latest standout feature is its extensive library of fillable templates, which has quickly become a game-changer for users. From tax forms to insurance applications, you can now effortlessly find, edit, and complete all your important documents directly within the platform.

In just over a year, PDF Guru has made significant progress, now supporting ten languages and serving 0.7 million users in over 30 countries. With its clear and intuitive interface, the platform makes document management a breeze, while its powerful encryption protects your sensitive information at every step. This thoughtful approach to both usability and security has earned PDF Guru a Trustpilot rating of 4.2/5, showing just how much users around the world trust and value it.

Wisey is a digital assistant created to help you get more out of your day. Whether you’re looking to manage your time better, improve your finances, build healthier habits, or tackle procrastination, Wisey offers courses and tools to guide you along the way.

Launched in 2023, Wisey has already helped 0.4 million users make positive changes in their lives. With short, easy-to-follow lessons, interactive exercises, and progress trackers, it’s designed to make learning practical and engaging.

Currently available in English and Spanish, Wisey is growing quickly in the US, Canada, Australia, and Western Europe. The platform focuses on delivering clear and accessible information so you can see real results without feeling overwhelmed.

Promova offers a personalized language learning experience, blending advanced AI with the expertise of real tutors. The platform creates tailored learning plans and offers a range of tools, including quick lessons, one-on-one and group tutoring sessions, language communities, and English conversation clubs.

Originally launched in 2019 as Words Booster by Genesis alumni Misha Galyan, Andriy Skrypnyk, and Valeria Vakulska, the platform rebranded in 2022 as Promova. The name “Promova” (/prɔˈmɔvʌ/) is inspired by the Ukrainian word for “speech,” reflecting the company’s Ukrainian roots and the phrase “Pro Mova,” meaning “about language.”

Promova helps over 1.5 million people each month reach their language goals across 11 languages, including popular choices like English, Spanish, French, German, and Italian, as well as unique courses in Korean and Ukrainian. Offering 36 language pairs, Promova has earned recognition, ranking in the Top 10 Language Learning Apps of 2021 by Sensor Tower and being featured in the Top 10 on the App Store as a Popular App to Try.

Codefinity, launched in Kyiv in 2020, is an online platform that helps people learn programming and jumpstart their careers in IT. Starting with Data Science and Analytics, Codefinity expanded by 2022-2023 to include web development, Java, C, C#, and more, meeting the diverse needs of today’s tech industry.

Codefinity added personal AI assistants to its courses, ensuring students have continuous support as they learn. This innovation didn’t go unnoticed — Computerworld recognized Codefinity as one of the top IT certification platforms in 2024.

This platform stays true to its mission of providing accessible education. It offers free course access to all Ukrainians, giving them the tools to build essential tech skills. Today, Codefinity covers everything from basic Python programming to game development with Unity and Unreal Engine 5, helping users change their paths and open up new career opportunities.

Final thoughts

Technology has advanced at an astonishing pace, simplifying so many aspects of our daily lives. But as users, we play a crucial role in shaping these innovations. By leaving reviews, sharing feedback, and offering suggestions, we can actively contribute to the growth of young products, helping them evolve to better meet our expectations.