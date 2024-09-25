Russian forces launched several airstrikes targeting multiple regions of Ukraine early morning on Wednesday, Sept. 25, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

The strikes included an anti-aircraft S-300 missile and three unidentified missiles aimed at the Kharkiv region, while four X-59/69 guided aviation missiles were fired at Odesa.

Additionally, 32 Shahed-type attack drones were launched from Russian positions in Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk.

Ukrainian air defense systems were activated across several regions, including Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Poltava, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Kherson.

The Ukrainian military successfully intercepted and destroyed 28 drones and four guided missiles. However, four Russian drones remain unaccounted for in different areas.

Local authorities in Kharkiv and Odesa reported no significant damage or casualties from the night’s attacks.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, one civilian was killed and seven others were wounded during Russian shelling, according to Ivan Fedorov, head of the region’s military administration.

This attack followed a devastating missile strike on Kharkiv on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Russian strikes on a residential neighborhood in the northeastern city killed three civilians and wounded over 30.

Kharkiv, located around 30 kilometers from the Russian border, has been a frequent target of Russian aerial assaults throughout the two-and-a-half-year conflict.

"The targets of the Russian bombs were an apartment building, a bakery, and a stadium. In other words, the everyday life of ordinary people," Volodymyr Zelensky stated on social media, posting a photo showing the facade of a nine-story apartment block severely damaged.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out 397 strikes on eight settlements in the region, resulting in 202 reports of damaged homes and infrastructure.

