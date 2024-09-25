Russian forces launched several airstrikes targeting multiple regions of Ukraine early morning on Wednesday, Sept. 25, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

The strikes included an anti-aircraft S-300 missile and three unidentified missiles aimed at the Kharkiv region, while four X-59/69 guided aviation missiles were fired at Odesa.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Additionally, 32 Shahed-type attack drones were launched from Russian positions in Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk.

Ukrainian air defense systems were activated across several regions, including Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Poltava, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Kherson.

The Ukrainian military successfully intercepted and destroyed 28 drones and four guided missiles. However, four Russian drones remain unaccounted for in different areas.

Advertisement

Local authorities in Kharkiv and Odesa reported no significant damage or casualties from the night’s attacks.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, one civilian was killed and seven others were wounded during Russian shelling, according to Ivan Fedorov, head of the region’s military administration.