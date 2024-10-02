Russia opened Wednesday the trial of four independent journalists accused of helping the banned organizations of late opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The Moscow trial, which the judge ordered held behind closed doors, comes as a Kremlin crackdown on dissent has forced the vast majority of independent media into exile.

It also comes seven months after Navalny – President Vladimir Putin’s main opponent – died in an Arctic prison in circumstances authorities have not fully explained.

Russia banned Navalny’s organizations as “extremist” weeks before launching its Ukraine offensive. Even since Navalny’s death, publicly sympathizing with him could lead to a prison term.

Journalists Antonina Kravtsova, Konstantin Gabov, Sergei Karelin and Artem Kriger face up to six years in prison on charges of “taking part in an extremist group.”

The four – most of whom are video reporters – were held in a glass cage for defendants.

They have been in detention since being arrested in March and April.

Judge Natalia Borisenkova ordered the trial be held behind closed doors, a now common practice in Russia.

“Remember, the darkness around us is not forever. There is always hope,” Kravtsova, a 34-year-old photographer who worked for the independent SOTAvision, said ahead of the trial.

She was the first of the group to be arrested, hours after filming people laying flowers on Navalny’s grave in Moscow.

For around two years she covered the opposition leader’s various trials and filmed his last appearance via video-link in court just two days before his death.

In the footage, Navalny appeared in good spirits and joked with the judge.

Just cameramen

Three of Navalny’s former lawyers were put on trial in September, also on “extremism” charges.

Investigators in that case say the men passed messages between Navalny and his associates during his imprisonment, helping the activist continue his political activity from behind bars.

Journalists Gabov and Karelin – both video correspondents who have worked for foreign media outlets – were arrested a month after Kravtsova. Authorities accused them of preparing photos and video material for Navalny’s social media channels.

Karelin, who also has Israeli nationality, was arrested while on a trip in northern Russia.

The arrest shocked his family. “They are just cameramen,” his sister, architect Olga Karelina, told AFP.

She said people are “scared” to come to support the journalists in court.

Don’t play with fate

Kriger – the youngest of the group – has covered political trials and protests for SOTAvision.

He urged people to leave Russia in an address to reporters before the trial started.

“Don’t play with fate. Leave the Russian Federation,” he said. “Anybody can end up in jail on any charge.”

Kriger’s uncle, Mikhail Krieger, is serving a seven-year sentence for what his supporters say is retribution for opposing the Ukraine offensive.

Kriger also criticized the judge for ordering the trial to be closed to the public.

“That’s what they do in some kind of totalitarian regimes... Why do we have to go back into archaism and the past?”